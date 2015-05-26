PREMIERE: Drown in Black Water with Terrible Feelings

It’s hard out there for a hot-weather goth. The aesthetics don’t exactly match up. But thank the dark Lord for Terrible Feelings, a gloom-pop band from Sweden with woozy, surf-rock leanings that gives even the darkest of souls a chance to drown in the black water. The first single off their second full length album Tremors is a beach party at the sands of Hell, where choked wah-ohs, bleating synths, and scraping vocals stir together in a boiling cauldron of spit and salt water. Stream “Black Water” below and buy the album in full here from Deranged Records.