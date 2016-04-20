We Need YOU to Help Us Win Some Webbys

Image via Lia Kantrowitz

Look, we all know that the internet is largely a heaping dumpster fire fueled by hot takes and garbage opinions. It’s hard to actually find the good quality stuff floating out there in cyberspace, hidden between racist YouTube comments and websites dedicated to helping you cheat on your spouse.

That’s what makes the Webby Awards so special. They are the shining beacons of hope celebrating the internet’s true gems hidden among the metric tons of disposable content.

Videos by VICE

VICE has been lucky enough to score many a Webby in the past, and this year we’re nominated for 19, the most in all of Webby history. But we need your help if we want to fill our shelves with all 19 of those beautiful, gleaming springs (which we do).

To help you help us, we’ve made the voting process as painless for you as possible. Just follow these four simple steps before voting closes April 21, and we’ll be forever grateful. We appreciate it—and you—so very much.