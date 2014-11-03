Are All of These People Going to Die When Beyoncé Releases a New Album?

OMG! Guys. Have you heard the rumours going around that Beyoncé will be releasing a new album later this month? Nobody knows if this is true or not, but holy shit it’s exciting, because, duh, Beyoncé is the best at everything always because, duh, BEYONCÉ.
However, despite all this excitement (you can see the listing on Amazon in the UK here), something Beyoncé needs to understand is that if she does decide to drop an album and surprise the world, most of her fan base will die.
Videos by VICE
Don’t believe me? Let’s look at the facts:
Scary stuff, I know. Beyoncé, please think about your actions before you decide to release a new album. Countless lives literally depend on it.
Eric Sundermann is on Twitter.