Bono Joins Bruce Springsteen in Ireland to Perform “Because The Night”

You kind of have to assume all legacy musicians are buddies, right? Paul Mccartney’s regularly texting Mick Jagger emojis, Nick Cave and Tim Waits probably have a running World of Warcraft group. It’s all just one continual party! More evidence of this was given during a recent Bruce Springsteen performance in Dublin, Ireland when he was joined by none other than the U2 singer and sunglasses connoisseur Bono. The two did something special, and covered Springsteen’s “Because The Night,” which was originally co-written with Patti Smith.