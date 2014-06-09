CATALOGUE #008: Joel Culpepper – “Pilot Light”

Joel Culpepper is a south London singer/songwriter who recently featured on Swindle’s album Long Live The Jazz and released his own EP Skydive.

The critics say: “What a voice he’ll be a superstar!!”- Mary Anne Hobbs (BBC 6 Music)

Videos by VICE

Up to now, Joel Culpepper has made his name on the more groove-based side of things, working on a duet with Mara Carlyle produced by Joe Goddard and Leo Taylor from The Invisible as well as teaming up with Jabru for the house/soul track “Church” which was debuted on Will Saul’s DJ-Kicks mix. Jabru is still twiddling knobs on “Pilot Light” but the track is a beautiful change of pace, with a simple video that features a lot of walking around in idyllic marshlands at sunrise, a bit like Maximus’s dream sequence in Gladiator. It’s an understated video for a big song.

Track produced by Jabru

Video Directed and Edited by Abi Moore

You Need To Hear This Catalogue brings you the world premiere of a new song or video every Monday.