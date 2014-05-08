Deltron 3030’s New Video for “Do You Remember” Is a Beach Party Featuring a Wheelchair Rocketship

The headline above pretty much describes the new video for Deltron 3030’s “Do You Remember,” except, like, take that idea and put it through a coolass Instagram filter and add a bizarrely robotic beat. The track comes from the hip-hop group’s 2013 record Event 2, their follow-up to their self-titled cult classic, and like all things Deltron 3030, there’s a weirdly beautiful feeling to the entire experience. It’s not as post-apocalyptic as “City Rising From the Ashes,” but hey, we will take any new Deltron 3030 that we can get.