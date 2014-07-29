The Growlers’ “Good Advice” Is Here to Make Summer Last Forever, or at Least a Really Long Time



Photo credit: Taylor Bonin

Back in the beginning of the summer, we premiered The Growlers’ video for “Change In Your Veins,” a song off of their previous EP, Gilded Pleasures. This California five-piece is the epitome of gyspy-rock, a mix of surf guitar and folky honky tonk that will continue to transcend time. Noisey is happy to premiere The Growlers’ single “Good Advice” off of their upcoming (and fifth) album Chinese Fountain, out September 29 on Fat Cat Records. This song can help you get over your end-of-summer blues and teleport you back to that time you took a vacation a few months ago and felt #free and had a lot of belly laughs and didn’t think about work or check your email for like two days. Seriously though, we imagine teens wearing a lot of rings and brimmed hats going to a Growlers show after this album drops, pumping their fists in the air and screaming all of the lyrics to this song (BECAUSE YOU CAN! YOU CAN UNDERSTAND EVERY WORD THAT THEY ARE SAYING!)

Listen and check their upcoming tour dates below.

8/01 – Luxembourg – Carre Rotondes @ Conges Annules Festival

8/02 – Liege, BE – Espace 251 Nord @ Micro Festival

8/03 – Aulnoye Aymeries, FR – Les Nuits Secretes

8/04 – Bremen, GE – MS Treue

8/06 – Oslo, NO – John Dee @ Oyanatt

8/08 – Goteborg, SE – Way Out West

8/12 – Erlangen, GE – E Werk

8/13 – Stuttgart, GE – Schocken

8/14 – Wiesbaden, GE – Schlachthof Weisbaden

8/15 – Biddinhuizen, NL – Lowlands Festival

8/16 – London, UK – Oslo

8/17 – Bristol, UK – Fleece

8/18 – Liverpool, UK – Kazimier

8/19 – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

8/20 – Rotterdam, NL – Rotown

8/21 – Deventer, NL – Burgerweeshuis

8/22 – Groningen, NL – Noorderzen Festival

8/23 – Paredes de Coura, PT- Paredes de Coura Festival

9/5 – Denver, CO – Hi Dive

9/6 – Denver, CO – Hi Dive

9/9 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

9/9 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

9/10 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

9/11 – Ann Arbor, MI – Blind Pig

9/12 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

9/13 – Montreal, QC – Il Motore

9/14 – Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

9/17 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre

9/18 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

9/19 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

9/20 – Washington, DC – Black Cat Mainstage

9/22 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl

9/23 – Nashville, TN – Exit In

9/24 – Memphis, TN – Hi Tone Cafe

9/25 – Dallas, TX – Dada

9/26 – Houston, TX – Fitzgerald’s Upstairs

9/27 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

10/10 – Victoria, BC – Upstairs Cabaret

10/11 – Vancouver, BC – Electric Owl

10/15 – Seattle, WA – Chop Suey

10/16 – Spokane, WA – The Bartlett

10/17 – Portland, OR – Alhambra Theatre

10/18-19 – San Francisco, CA – Treasure Island Music Festival