Here’s Mobb Deep’s Newest Single, ‘Say Something’

Amid all the new-wave molly rappers and swag babies, it’s a rare treat to come across something reminiscent of rap’s golden era, i.e., early-90s New York. Luckily, Mobb Deep practically pioneered (or at the very least refined) the rugged aesthetic that rap music adopted after posi hip-hop died out in the 80s. Employing the same formula that granted them worldwide acclaim, the duo is back together (after a brief hiatus) with their latest single, “Say Something”, from their upcoming album, The Infamous Mobb Deep.

Mobb Deep’s management reached out to us with the single because they felt we’d love it so much that we’d drop everything we were doing to premiere it exclusively to our audience. And they were right.