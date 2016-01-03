VICE
What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week: The New Years Edition

Whatup 2016? I’m going to be busy these next few weeks correcting all my shit after still writing 2015. You know how that goes. Okay, enough small talk because it’s a holiday weekend and I’m still hungover from Moscow Mules because I’m fancy. Anyway, here’s what your favorite (and not favorite) musicians had to say on Insta this week.

Wait, hold the fucking phone. Josh Groban and Kat Dennings are still together? I love this news so much. Sorry to be talking to you all like you’re the lady doing my nails and shit, but this is pleasant news I wanted to share with a trusted friend.

Happy fancy new year my lovelies

A photo posted by Josh Groban (@joshgroban) on

Wait so the Weeknd told Fab THAT was the best jacket he’s seen all night? Hmmm.

@abelxo told me he hates me cuz I had the best jacket he’s seen all night…. Well Abel, I’ll trade you my jacket for the Year you had!! Congrats to XO team on big year of 2015 as we welcome in 2016. #DiddyNYEParty #Miami

A photo posted by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on

I toasted with the same “water,” Alessia. I love her for trying to be a role model still despite having a glass full of suds.

thank u for a beautiful year. 2016 is gonna rock our socks. ps this is water

A photo posted by ALESSIA CARA (@alessiasmusic) on

Yeah this 2015 flashback of Malia Obama rocking a Pro Era t-shirt made me realize we will never have a cooler family in the White House ever again. Le sigh.

Highlight of my 2015. Thank you Malia Obama for your support. #PROERA

A photo posted by Official Joey Bada$$ [iG] Page (@jozifbadmon) on

Ugh sometimes Justin Bieber can be so fucking adorable, even when he’s violating every Labor Day rule ever made by wearing all white.

Honestly I never thought I could love somebody the way I love these two children. They are strong, kind, smart and so charismatic! They are constantly making me want to be better, and I believe they will make me a better parent one day. I am so blessed and honored to play such a significant role in their life, and I’m looking forward to see what they become. And I know whatever that may be I will be proud!

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Big Boi has a championship belt and your belt is from Target and barely holds up your pants.

Stank you to the @danandstugotz , @worldwide_o and my Folks at ESPN for my new Belt

A photo posted by Big Boi (@therealbigboi) on

Okay Britney Spears looks fucking terrifying here. Still a fan though.

Fun in Vegas!

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

So 2 Chainz gets to go from Dabbin’ Santa sweaters to this CEO,000,000 thing? Does this mean no more music? Asking with a combination of delight and disappointment. Also, I need one of these hoodies.

The past couple days me and my team came up with the idea to create a team brand for entrepreneurs. A design that reps the creatives and hustlers coming together to help each other rise. To many people in business are crabs. Crabbin information. Not working with each other to grind together. After Dabbin Santa I realized everyone has a team that represents them. But not the hustlers. It’s time for that to change. I’m callin the team @ceomillionaires. We have the hoodies and hats… These are our jerseys that represent our team. Just like Dabbin Santa we are going to break the Internet. CE0,000,000 will go viral in the next couple weeks. If you’re trappin, in school, starting a business, playing ball…. Hit the link in the bio to join the movement. CEOMillionaires.com

A photo posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

BIRDMAN AND DRAKE AND MACK MAINE AND WEEZY ARE ALL TOGETHER AND THE TEARS ARE STREAMING DOWN MY FACE. Okay, sorry. I’ll stop yelling now.

16

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Per Wikipedia: “Trypophobia is a claimed pathological fear of holes, particularly irregular patterns of holes.” So I guess I have that because I hid under my table when I saw this photo.

Fuck yeah 2016! Soooo close I can c it!

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Leave it to Keef to take New Year’s to the next level. Weed horns? What a scary, scary legend he is.

“48 grams light 8 ounces in the Sprite” Ps. This doesn’t count! PG-13

A photo posted by Chief Keef (@chieffkeeffsossa) on

Khaled had the best year ever, hands down. I mean, who else could turn his Snapchat rants into slogans on chancletas?

Check out @wethebeststore www wethebeststore com #djkhaled #wethebest Celebrate success right, the only way! Major #anotherone

A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

Diplo is usually the embodiment of an unwarranted dick pic sent over text at 3 AM, but this is pretty humble and adorable. Madge is the embodiment of a “new phone, who dis” text though, so it makes perfect sense.

When I first got a chance to work with @madonna I didn’t expect much to come from it. Maybe because she is one of the biggest pop stars of all time. I didn’t think she would take me serious just another producer working on a huge album. I didn’t expect to make a great friend for life and didn’t expect to be such a big part of her record. She showed me a whole other level of dedication and old school work ethic when it comes to writing. I’m proud of the work we did. Those sessions were some of the most fun I have done to date. I played some shows and shot videos with her later in the year but going to the Met ball with Madonna was a highlight of 2015.

A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on

This photo looks like Lana took it sitting outside of Sbarro’s at the mall. That’s a compliment by the way.

Happy New Year!

A photo posted by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on

There’s something charming about Tyler, the Creator taking a bathroom selfie in a Varsity jacket and requesting guys to clean their dicks. He’s like the coach of some self-deprecating-slash-awesome #sports team.

be safe tonight dont do anything stupid clean ya dick

A photo posted by Tylers Auntie (@feliciathegoat) on


Kathy Iandoli’s New Year’s resolution is still unresolved. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram.

