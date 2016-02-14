Kanye West Battle Rapped Kyle Mooney on ‘Saturday Night Live’

With Kanye West’s arrival to Saturday Night Live this weekend, he didn’t just limit his appearence to his music performance. In fact, he starred in a skit with SNL cast member Kyle Mooney. Kyle’s known for trying to compete with other celebrities, most notably in his series where he accuses Louis C.K. of stealing his material. In the new sketch, Kyle seeks out his dream of becoming a rapper and ditching SNL and comedy forever. He figures the best way to do this is by battling Kanye himself on set of the show. He gets out a line before getting, uh, rocked by Kanye’s “I Miss The Old Kanye” freestyle.