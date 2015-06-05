Premiere: O/RIOH – “Selling Out”

Judging from her new video, Danish electro pop’s latest rising starlet O/RIOH doesn’t give a shit about anything other than bowling, but who knows, she might be into other stuff too. Like The Big Lebowski or something. Either way, the low budget video for “Selling Out” comes off as a sweet and innocent supplement to her somber electronic pop. It’s produced in collaboration with Troels Abrahamsen and after the success of their first collaboration with “I/ve Seen You Before,” which earned second place at CPH:PIX, it’s safe to say that they should definitely continue to do stuff together. All in all, O/RIOH’s music is intelligent pop at it’s finest, drawing the listener in with tunes that are catchy but not overly repetitive and music videos that aim to tell a story while building on just that.

You can catch O/RIOH at her release concert at Dome of Visions on the 16th.