Pusha T has a really real album called Darkest Before Dawn coming out this Friday, December 18. If you needed more reason for it to be Pusha season, today he released a brand new video for his recent single “Crutches, Crosses, Caskets.” The video features Pusha T on a nightmarish looking carosuel with horses wearing gasmasks, and nuns in very questionable robes. It all feels like a whirring tream of what’s in Pusha’s head at all times.

