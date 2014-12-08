Wu-Tang Clan Calls for “A Better Tomorrow” in a Heartbreaking New Video

Photo by Jonathan Weiner

Mere days after Raekwon and Ghostface rocked VICE’s 20th birthday party, Wu-Tang Clan has released a poignant new video for “A Better Tomorrow,” the hard-hitting title track on the rap legends’ latest album. The video is as raw as a fresh gunshot wound, splicing together footage from the recent Eric Garner protests, the Ferguson protests, President Obama, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, and Malcolm X to create a ripped-from-the-headlines montage that hits you right in the gut. The truth hurts, and the Wu has never been afraid of speaking the truth. Watch the video below, and keep those hands up.

A Better Tomorrow is now available from Warner Bros. Records.