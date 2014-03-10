FAMY: “Donkey”

FAMY have been keeping busy of late, teaming up with some former members of WU LYF to form Los Porcos. Now they’re back on their own, have signed to Transgressive and are releasing “Donkey” is the first to be taken from the aptly titled Donkey EP which is the prelude to their forthcoming debut album, which could well be titled Donkey LP.

I should probably preface this video with a rudimentary “WHO ARE YA?!”, yelled while holding a synthetic wool scarf above my head. Yes, the “Donkey” vid takes place at a football match but it’s more home-video practice session than Green Street terrace, set to the assonance of a perfect sliding tackle into Spring.

The Donkey EP is out March 10 via Transgressive Records.