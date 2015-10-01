ZHU’S Drops Another Banger – “Testarossa Music” featuring Gallant

Back in 2014 we premiered the video for “Faded” by Grammy-nominated ZHU, a LA producer and vocalist. Since then that video has been watched 17 million times. WTF!? That is awesome! Unlike the origin story of its composer, the reason for the song’s success is no mystery: it’s a throbbing slice of dark disco-house with just the right amount of bassy womp. Since then, ZHU’s dropped a couple more killers—namely “Automatic” with AlunaGeorge and another cut with A-Trak and Keznamdi—all under the banner the Genesis Series. Above is the latest instalment: “Testarossa Music” featuring Gallant, a.k.a. Chris Gallant, a rising star in his own right. It’s a super chill R&B tune, with Prince-like guitar noodling and a creeping-cool bassline.

The rest of the series boasts Skrillex, Daniel Johns, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and others, so keep your ears peeled. And for more about ZHU’s closely shrouded beginnings, say no more, just click here.