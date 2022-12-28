2023 is a pivotal year for us, astrologically.

For the first time since 2008, Pluto will be entering a new zodiac sign, Aquarius, on March 23, 2023. That may be the start of a tremendous cultural shift, perhaps finding us confronting our relationship to technology and—as Aquarius is the sign of community—to each other.

Saturn, the planet of rules and responsibility, will be changing signs, too, entering Pisces on March 7, 2023, after having been in Aquarius since 2020. Society may grapple with issues regarding faith, whether in religion, in each other, or in our leaders—even conspiracy theories may be confronted in some way. Artists and their rights may be a big topic, and themes regarding loneliness and depression due to the isolation many have experienced over the last few years may be addressed. There’s a strong desire for meaningful connections in the atmosphere!

Advertisement

Jupiter, the planet of higher knowledge, will move from Aries to Taurus on May 16, 2023. Jupiter in Aries has gifted us with courage, enthusiasm, and motivation, and it will continue to do so for the first quarter of the year. Jupiter in Taurus can be like a fertilizer pack in a bouquet of flowers, bringing warmer, wetter conditions for growth and flourishing!

The new year opens with Mars retrograde in Gemini, encouraging us to rethink how we communicate about our frustrations and passions, as well as to reflect on what our motivations are. Mars’s retrograde during the transition into 2023—it ends on January 12, 2023—can help us to reconsider our strategies, which is helpful for starting a new year!

So, what should each zodiac sign resolve to do in 2023? Locate your sun and/or rising sign for insights on what you should commit to, and also look at your moon sign for considerations on ways you can emotionally support yourself this year.

Aries

Spirituality may be calling you this year, Aries, and committing to a meditation practice or to studying a spiritual text that inspires you may be a wonderful way to focus your energy this year. You can take your spiritual growth very seriously throughout this period! With Saturn in Pisces, the planet of discipline, in a metaphysical sector of your chart, you may find new structure or discipline when it comes to committing to a spiritual or meditative practice. You might feel like elders or people with life experience are part of your journey at this time.

Over the coming years, you can learn how to serve all parts of the public with a special sensitivity towards those who often go unnoticed or underappreciated. This year is the start of a longer mission, but Aries knows that the beginning is the most important part of any story! Communication may also be a theme for you at the beginning of 2023, and you may be resolving to be a better communicator and listener. Finding healthy, productive ways to channel your feelings of passion or anger may also be something you’re working on transforming.

Advertisement

Taurus

You have plenty of great ideas, Taurus, but you may enter the new year sensing that you lack the resources, the time, or even the energy to get started. This year, you may be resolving to organize budgets and line up the finances you need to make the projects you have in mind happen, especially for the first quarter. You might be reconsidering what items or prices are necessary for you and what you could do without. You’re figuring out how to simply accept your circumstances and focus more on your big dreams.

Creating more time in your schedule to rest and do your own things may also be a priority. You’re taking your future and your goals seriously and feel ready to make sacrifices to prove how dedicated you are. This may mean setting boundaries with your friends or regarding screen time, so you have more time for your goals. Being intentional about your social media use could be part of your resolutions for 2023. By setting boundaries regarding how you spend your time, you can find freedom! Dedicating yourself to regular club or community meetings with people who share your concerns can bring you more hope for the future.

Gemini

Resolutions often revolve around productivity; however, for you, Gemini, resolving to rest may be one of your best choices! You might feel like you need to make time to chill: enjoy cooking, take naps, and do some lounging. The Mars retrograde in your zodiac sign, Gemini, has had you all over the place, doing many different things. You’ve got a lot accomplished, but that much activity can lead to exhaustion and an increased need for rest.

Slowing down may move things further along in your life than you realize, since your energy will become more sustained and focused. New career goals may be brewing in your mind, too, and perhaps you are resolving to be more assertive this year, as well! You might be stepping into a position of authority during Saturn in Pisces. People will see you as someone with experience, prestige, and wisdom. Being well respected and well regarded is important, but maybe this requires you to also be well-rested!

Advertisement

Cancer

This year, you may be resolving to travel abroad, Cancer. You’re ready to make a journey you’ve long been inspired by happen! You may also be thinking about going back to school or recommitting to your education in some way. Saturn in Pisces will have you taking your educational or spiritual path more seriously. You’re going to want to dedicate yourself to the pursuit of higher knowledge, however that may look to you. Embarking on travels and seeing the world is a way for you to get a more concrete understanding of how the world works—travel is an experiential form of education.

The Mars retrograde in Gemini has you starting this year with a lot on your mind, and you may be called to find new ways to reassure yourself. Quieting your busy mind may also be a goal—perhaps you will challenge yourself to a daily meditation practice! You may find that through a spiritual or greater outlook on the world, angry or irritable thoughts are extinguished more easily.

Leo

Being concerned with what other people have and comparing yourself to them is just a sad symptom of being marketed to. Combating jealousy or bitterness by being grateful for what you have—rather than what you lack—could be part of your Saturn in Pisces lesson. However, you could also use jealousy or insecurities to teach you how to ask for the support you need! Being emotionally vulnerable and fluently expressing your emotions can be a fine resolution. Connecting with your inner voice, keeping a dream journal, or examining your emotions more deeply with the guidance of a therapist may also be one of your goals for this year!

Settling debt or working out how you and a partner share resources and finances may be a goal for you this year, too, Leo. At the start of the year, spending more time with friends and meeting new people may also be something you have in mind. You may be committing to spending more time on one of the hobbies you enjoy and finding an active role in your community.

Advertisement

Virgo

Commitment in relationships may be a big theme for you this year, Virgo, as you may resolve to work on being the best, most reliable partner and supporter you can be. You are raising your standards in relationships, which might require patience and moments of solitude—and this applies to all relationships. Perhaps you’re working through your issues in therapy so you can be prepared when you meet a potential partner. Or perhaps you feel like you already have someone on the same page as you, and you want to take things to the next level with them! You may need to learn how to be patient with others. They may need to do some work themselves to catch up with you. Maybe you’ve found someone who you respect so much that you’re eager to work harder on yourself.

You may also work on your shyness this year, and your career may be on your mind as you commit to being bolder about what you want out of your job and being more confident as a leader. As you start the year, your life’s work can seem like it’s splitting into multiple directions, but you’re a multifaceted person with many different ventures. The seemingly disparate pursuits find their hub within you, the common denominator!

Libra

This year, you might resolve to stop nitpicking yourself and be more forgiving of your foibles! You have a very smart inner critic, but you can use your better judgment to know when to tell them to be quiet or when their insights are not so helpful. Self-acceptance—giving yourself more flexibility and room to learn—is a beautiful resolution. You might have had some delays or re-routing when it comes to your path to higher knowledge, whether educational or spiritual! You can start the year figuring out how you want to go about learning about the world through travel, academia, or a spiritual institution. You may be resolving to travel abroad, learn a new language, or go back to school, as you will have more motivation to travel far away.

With Saturn in Pisces, getting your workspace organized or being better about being on top of your to-do list may also be a goal. You might learn how to tell people that you don’t have time for things or get more into making plans and sending invitations. You may also be committing to a wellness routine at this time, like making and keeping a dentist appointment! Maybe you’re taking your spa days more seriously.

Advertisement

Scorpio

You can find more dedication to the things that make you happy. Being responsible for leisurely activities can be part of your experience of Saturn in Pisces, like leading a game night, for example, or being in charge of the dinner party. You can even be tapping more into your creative side with focus and integrity this year. For example, you may be committing to a creative practice, perhaps writing one short story a month or drawing something each morning—whatever makes you feel like you’re expressing yourself.

Your maturity can also manifest itself in other ways that you experience pleasure. You may be setting better boundaries in your love life or committing to having more fun! Maybe you are more willing to protect yourself from bad dates or sketchy friendships, only reserving your free time for the tried and true. You can make more time to honor your lovers, friends, and hobbies. You may also be resolving to settle debts or approach other financial issues in a more organized way, like taxes or money you share with partners. Figuring out how to soothe other people’s worries about money, or learning what isn’t actually your problem, can be part of your lesson for the first part of 2023.

Sagittarius

You may be committing to working out your relationship issues in therapy or head-on with a partner this year, Sagittarius! The Mars retrograde could have reminded you of past break-ups or separations, which could have brought up challenges or wounds that you still want to resolve or work through, either on your own or with a partner. Maybe your partner, or a significant relation, is going through a moment of figuring out what they want from the relationship and how they want to go about it. You will want to be in good shape to offer your support.

As Saturn moves through your chart’s domestic sector, a resolution concerning your home or family life may also be of interest to you, perhaps renovating your space, moving, or addressing an issue with a family member. The private issues you’re working on resolving this year can have long-term lasting results. You may spend time honoring your elders or those who came before you. Committing to a spiritual practice, like reading a sacred text each morning or daily meditation, may also be a great choice!

Advertisement

Capricorn

Capricorns have their tried and true ways of doing things, so a fun challenge for you any year is to step out of your comfort zone: Order something different from your favorite restaurant’s menu, for example! As the year begins, you might be trying to simplify your schedule and workflow so that all of the many different jobs that you have can be less complicated.

You may be committing to a new wellness routine this year, and you may be reorganizing your schedule as well. Make sure your schedule allows for time to rest and have fun, as well as time to work and accomplish your goals. Communication may be on your mind, too, and you may be resolving to set better boundaries regarding your availability: perhaps resolve to stop checking your emails after a certain time of day!

Aquarius

You might have a new understanding of money, and financial goals may be at the top of your mind this year. Perhaps you’ll resolve to save a certain amount of money or commit to finding new sources of income. Maybe you’re interested in dedicating part of your income to those who are less fortunate, or you aspire to be able to live a life where you can share your money with others. This might require a bit of a monastic approach: What do you want to sacrifice so that you can have spiritual or material abundance? Being charitable towards yourself is also important, but you have the ability to be virtuous about your resources with Saturn in Pisces.

You may be challenging your old ideas of what success looks like this year, ready to let go of what you thought hard work and dedication looked like. Having more fun is also a goal this year—perhaps you want to date more or spend more time with an established partner. Committing to a creative practice may also be a good goal.

Pisces

This year, you may be resolving not to give up on yourself, not to let yourself off the hook when you feel you’re falling off from the promises you made yourself, and not to give in to negative self-talk or beliefs about not being ready for whatever great things you have planned for yourself! You’re learning to have more patience for yourself. You’re going to dedicate yourself to the things that you believe are important. Your attention span will increase, with more time for activities that require you to make mistakes and learn from them. You’ll come out the other side of Saturn in Pisces wiser and more experienced!