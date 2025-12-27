Tyrese Says He Feels ‘Liberated’ After Ending Alleged $2 Million Divorce Saga

Divorce can get insanely expensive. It’s why people should always be particular when getting married. There’s no need to rush into it. The last thing you want is to split up in the ugliest way, and one another is jockeying for reimbursement. Whether it’s money or assets, it can be a particularly cruel experience. Actor and R&B artist Tyrese knows this feeling all too well. He even made an album about it in 2024, titled Beautiful Pain. In the vein of Marvin Gaye’s Here My Dear, it’s a tale of a grief-stricken, scorned lover going through a divorce with his ex-wife, Samantha Gibson.

Now, after a particularly lengthy saga with extremely long videos talking to the camera in between, Tyrese is finally done. Recently, he made a hefty post on Instagram, celebrating the end of a trying emotional time for the “Sweet Lady” singer. “A testimony so life charging I refuse to keep it to myself,” he writes in the caption. “I’m about to have a white party so legendary in Turks & Caicos, even the horse will have to be dripped in all white.”

Tyrese Celebrates After Lengthy Divorce Battle Ends

Then, he notes the wild expenses and how he endured all of the emotional and mental battles through it all. “After 4 [and a half] years, nearly $2M+ in legal fees, surviving one of the most emotionally draining seasons of my life… still showing up,” Tyrese continues. “Endured almost $50M worth of public scrutiny, PR damage, and reputational attacks tied to divorce and child support battles the whole world got to witness.”

All of these frustrations caused the “Lately” crooner to spend the holidays in solitude. If he couldn’t spend it the way it should be, he’d still take care of his kids. But rather than stew in misery, he wants to go out and see the world. “This Christmas, I spent it alone,” Tyrese admits. “Not because I wanted to, but because I simply couldn’t bring my whole family together under one roof and do it ON THE LEVEL I’m used to doing it on. But if you know anything about life… Setbacks are just setups.”

Tyrese concluded his post by envisioning a much brighter future amidst all of the turmoil. “I feel LIBERATED only the real ones out there can truly relate…. The devil tried!

THANK YOU JESUS!! I survived!!! And what’s coming next? Watch and SEE what God is about to do NEXT!! Only God could’ve written it.” Tyrese says.