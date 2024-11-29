Tyrese Says He’s ‘Not Gay’ in Bizarre Rant Refuting Satanism Allegations

Tyrese wants the world to know that he’s neither gay nor a “devil-worshipping” Satanist, which he seems to believe are the same thing?

In a since-deleted social media post, Tyrese hit back at apparent allegations of satanism and being a closeted gay man by assuring his followers that he is neither, Hot New Hip-Hop reported. “I’m not gay, ain’t never been gay,” The Fast and Furious franchise actor stated firmly. “I’m not a part of a secret gay, or a public gay.”

Videos by VICE

“What y’all not gonna do is y’all not gone put no devil on me,” Tyrese continued, then affirming his Christian faith. “Listen to me, the Lord Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior. You understand that? Ain’t no devil worshiping over here, ain’t no gay, aint no down low, ain’t no secret society, ain’t no Illuminati. I cast demonic spirits away from me every day. I walk strongly with my beliefs.”

“Sacrificing who?” Tyrese went on to question. “If I’m sacrificing my friends …why my bank account ain’t changed? Where’s the private plane? Where’s the lifestyle? Goofy muthafucks.”

Finally, Tyrese also responded to accusations of wearing a dress in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, noting that the outfit he donned was something culturally different. “That ain’t no dress. It’s called a kandura. That’s what you wear in the Middle East,” he said. “It’s not a dress. There is no sacrifice. There is no ritual.”