The ‘Legion Pro 7i’ Is Easily One of the Most Impressive Gaming/Production Laptops I’ve Ever Seen (Review)

Trying to find a gaming laptop that is both sleek and incredibly impressive when it comes to performance is much more difficult than one may think. RGB lights, wild designs, and more make a gaming laptop easy to spot in public. Sometimes, you don’t want all of the attention. That’s why I was genuinely surprised by the Lenovo Legion 7i 9th Gen. It looks like your typical run-of-the-mill laptop, with just enough bells and whistles to make it shine when it needs to.

Screenshot: Lenovo/Shaun Cichacki

The ‘Lenovo Legion 7I’ Is Stylish, Sleek, and Most Importantly, Doesn’t Scream ”Video Games Are My Life”

Striking the perfect balance between “RGB gives me 15 extra FPS” and subtle office work, the Lenovo Legion 7i is a very attractive system. Toggleable RGB lights make it fancy when you want it, but subdued when you need it. Pair that with some incredible specs inside, and you’ve got a laptop that is ready to handle literally anything you can throw at it. Plus, the display is just utterly gorgeous and offers great HDR support.

After diving in and testing it in several different taxing games, as well as using some commercial-grade production software, I never once ran into a hitch when using this beastly laptop. It outpowers my desktop by an embarrassing margin, and I’ve probably spent more trying to supe-up my rig over the years than this laptop costs. It’s costly, starting at roughly $2,799 MSRP, but you get what you pay for. And then some, honestly.

After experiencing the Lenovo Legion GO S, I was genuinely shocked to see how well this performed. Yes, I know; this is a gaming laptop compared to a portable PC handheld. But seeing as the price-to-performance ratio wasn’t the greatest there, I was very glad to see it was much improved here.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 Tech Specs – Listed

Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 Tech Specs Product Legion Pro 7i 16IRX9H (Gen 9) 83DE0006US Processor 14th Generation Intel Core i9-14900HX Processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU (175W) Memory Up to 32GB DDR5 5600MHz (overclocked) Operating System Up to Windows 11 Pro Display 16″ WQXGA (2560×1600), IPS, 500 nits, Anti-glare, 16:10, 1200:1 contrast, 100% DCI-P3, 240Hz, DisplayHDR™ 400, Dolby® Vision™, NVIDIA G-SYNC®, Advanced Optimus support, TÜV Low Blue Light, TÜV High Gaming Performance Storage Up to 1TB SSD M.2 PCIe 4.0 (Two M.2 2280 SSD) WLAN & Bluetooth Up to Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i, Bluetooth 5.1 Ports 1x USB-A (USB 5Gbps / USB 3.2 Gen 1), Always On 3x USB-A (USB 5Gbps / USB 3.2 Gen 1) 1x USB-C (USB 10Gbps / USB 3.2 Gen 2), with PD 140W and DisplayPort™ 1.4 1x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4 / USB4® 40Gbps), with DisplayPort 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1, up to 8K/60Hz 1x Headphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm) 1x Ethernet (RJ-45) 1x Power connector Audio 2 x 2W Harman Super Linear Speaker System and Smart Amp with Nahimic Audio Camera Up to FHD 1080p, with E-shutter, fixed focus Keyboard TrueStrike Keyboard, 1.5mm, Per Key RGB, .2mm pitch, 100% Anti-Ghosting, Legion Spectrum RGB Software Support Battery Up to 99.9Wh, Super Rapid Charge (charge up to 30% in 10min, 70% in 30min) Dimensions 363.5 x 262.1 x 21.95-25.9 mm (14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches) Weight Less than 2.62 kg (5.78 lbs) Color Eclipse Black Material Aluminum top and bottom, anodizing surface treatment

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Subdued Style Paired With Incredible Performance Makes the ‘Lenovo Legion 7I 9th Gen’ Great

After running my standard benchmarking tools, I was genuinely shocked to see how well this laptop handled everything I threw at it. Maybe it’s because I’ve been out of the laptop game for so long. My desktop, for example, typically pulls in a score of roughly 8,000. Give or take a little bit on a good day. This one? 18,000. Absolutely wild times we’re living in.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Fire Strike was somehow even more impressive, netting me the Legendary status with a score of 33,613 points. Seeing as a 4080, at retail price, can set you back around $1,200 already? Getting a more portable option with 240hz refresh rate is a great deal. It can easily handle just about every game thrown at it without breaking a sweat, and even if things get rocky, the fans will kick into overdrive and ensure that everything stays smooth as butter.

There are a few downsides to this much power, however. The Lenovo Legion 7i battery life isn’t exactly the greatest. But, that’s a tradeoff you may have already expected. This beast needs power, and it’s not afraid to sap the battery dry. It does charge incredibly quickly, but it does have a large and heavy charging brick to lug around.

Regardless, the Lenovo Legion 7i 9th Gen is one of the most impressive laptops I’ve ever seen. It boasts power and style, all while being reasonably priced for what you get. If you’ve been searching for that perfect hybrid setup for both production and gaming, this is the way.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

The Lenovo Legion 7i 9th Gen is available for purchase now. A sample was provided by the manufacturer for the sake of review.