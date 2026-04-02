Rapper Pooh Shiesty Arrested for Alleged Kidnapping of Gucci Mane

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty (born Lontrell Denell Williams, Jr.) has been arrested for the alleged kidnapping of rapper and his label boss, Gucci Mane. The Department of Justice announced the news on Thursday morning, alleging that Shiesty, Shiesty’s father, fellow rapper Big30, among others, kidnapped and robbed several alleged victims at a Dallas studio. According to TMZ, eight of the nine alleged suspects in the case were arrested on Wednesday.

The Department of Justice alleges that the incident occurred on January 10, 2026, after the suspects invited Mane, who flew to Dallas from Atlanta, to the studio to discuss Shiesty’s contract with Mane’s 1017 Records. From there, the DOJ says that the group refused to let the men leave the studio until they signed a deal allowing Shiesty to get out of his recording agreement. The DOJ alleges that Shiesty pulled a gun on Mane and the suspects pulled guns on the alleged victims, robbing them of Rolex watches, jewelry, Louis Vuitton bags, and cash.

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Big30 allegedly blocked the studio door, preventing the alleged victims from escaping.

Following the alleged incident, the suspects fled the studio and posted videos and photos on social media with what is believed to be the victims’ cash and jewelry. Fingerprint evidence found at the studio was linked to the suspects.

The DOJ said that the alleged attack was planned months ahead of time.

In October, Shiesty was released from prison after he pleaded guilty to firearms conspiracy charges in mid-2021, when he shot a man at a Florida hotel. He was scheduled to serve a 63-month sentence, but was released after three years, due to good behavior.

At the time of his release, Mane posted on social media, “Welcome home @poohshiesty — the MainSlime is back.”

Today, in a video, Mane said he won’t cooperate with the police. See it below.