Courtney Love Wants Dave Grohl’s Fans to Stop Bugging Her About Their Feud: ‘It’s So Stupid’

Courtney Love may have ended her feud with Dave Grohl, but she definitely still has beef with his fanbase. During a March 2026 appearance on Billy Corgan’s podcast The Magnificent Others, Love clarified that she and Grohl settled their long-running feud years ago. However, she said, it seems Grohl’s fans are slightly less willing to let it go.

In the conversation with Corgan, Love urged Grohl to “be man enough to man up” and set the record straight with his fans. She called on him to “come out with it and just say we’re cool.”

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Love then speculated that Grohl was “afraid” to “lose [his] audience.” For Love, it seems like a lot of Grohl’s fanbase was built on picking on her. In later years, it spread on social media, but much of the harassment actually came from the press in the feud’s early days.

Still, she singled out the fans who wouldn’t let the animosity go.

“It would really behoove me if the straight white males that are your base, if you will, stop picking on me,” said Love, addressing Grohl through the podcast. “The millennials in particular. Gen Z is not picking on me anymore.”

Courtney Love Urges Dave Grohl to Set the Record Straight With His Fans About Their Feud

Billy Corgan then added his own knowledge of the squashed beef. He shared that Dave Grohl “doesn’t have any issue” with Love and likely hasn’t had one for several years.

“Say that to his base. It’s so stupid,” Love said. “I couldn’t write a song about Dave Grohl to save my life. He’s written like four songs about me, and they’re hits. I’m like, wait, what? Like, what about me? I don’t get it.”

The former Hole vocalist has a history of being a polarizing figure in the ’90s grunge/alt-rock scene. As she mentioned, there have been several songs written about her notoriously confrontational attitude, like the Foo Fighters’ “I’ll Stick Around” and “Let It Die.” And of course, during the podcast, Love and Corgan had some scathing commentary for Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth, another longtime feud that has not abated with the years.

But Love and Grohl seem to have since healed the rift between them that began after Kurt Cobain’s death in 1994. Their legal battle over Nirvana’s music and image turned uglier in the 2000s, when Love tried to dissolve her partnership with Grohl and Krist Novoselic to gain sole ownership of the band’s legacy.

The lawsuit was settled in 2002, after the court combined it with an unrelated lawsuit that Love filed against Universal Music Group regarding her rights to Hole’s catalog. This settlement left Love feeling exploited. But later, at Nirvana’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2014, she and Grohl embraced publicly. The two of them may have forgiven each other, but clearly Grohl’s fans don’t forget so easily.