Turnstile Issue Statement on Former Guitarist Brady Ebert’s Attempted Murder Arrest

Former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert has been arrested for the attempted murder of Turnstile singer Brendan Yates’s father. Now, the band has issued a statement. They’ve confirmed that Ebert’s arrest was related to an incident involving Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates’ father.

Ebert is accused of driving to the home of William Yates and purposely running him over with a vehicle. The 79-year-old was reportedly left with serious leg injuries and had to undergo surgery.

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Read Turnstile’s full statement below:

Turnstile cut ties with Brady Ebert in 2022 in response to a consistent pattern of harmful behavior affecting himself, the band, and the community. After exhausting every available resource to support his access to help and recovery, a boundary ultimately had to be set when healthy communication was no longer possible, and he began threatening violence.

In the years since, his baseless tirades have continued in public. We never addressed it. We chose to protect his privacy and the circumstances around his departure, even when he did nothing to be deserving of that protection. Over the past few months, his threats only escalated further.

This past week, that violence led to a physical attack when Brady went to the house of Brendan’s parents and used his vehicle to run over Brendan’s father, causing severe physical trauma. We are grateful that Mr. Yates survived and has successfully undergone surgery, and we’re hoping for the best possible outcome in his recovery.

We have no language left for Brady. Please respect our privacy in this time.

Brady Ebert was kicked out of Turnstile in 2022

A founding member of Turnstile, Ebert was with the band from 2010 until his dismissal in 2022. He performed on their first three albums: Nonstop Feeling (2015), Time & Space (2018), and Glow On (2021).

In early 2026, Ebert resurfaced in The S.E.T., a new band he’d help start. Shortly after dropping their first single, Ebert took to social media to complain about his former Turnstile bandmates.

Ebert alleged that he once witnessed Turnstile vocalist Brendan Yates “steal” money from a charity concert the band played. “Lmao, no one in turnstile cares at all about ethics or social issues in general,” he wrote. “They’re just pandering to their audience.”

At this time, Ebert hasn’t commented publicly on his arrest.