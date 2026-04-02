Former Turnstile Guitarist Brady Ebert Arrested in Maryland for Attempted Murder of Lead Singer’s Father

Brady Ebert, the former guitarist and co-founder of Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile, was arrested in Maryland on a second-degree attempted murder charge on March 31, 2026. He was held without bond and is scheduled for a bail hearing on April 2, according to case records from the District Court of Montgomery County.

According to Fox5DC, Ebert is accused of hitting Turnstile singer Brendan Yates’s father, William, with his car, causing severe damage. In a statement obtained by VICE, the band said, “We have no language left for Brady.”

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“Turnstile cut ties with Brady Ebert in 2022 in response to a consistent pattern of harmful behavior affecting himself, the band, and the community,” the band’s statement said. “After exhausting every available resource to support his access to help and recovery, a boundary ultimately had to be set when healthy communication was no longer possible and he began threatening violence.

“In the years since, his baseless tirades have continued in public,” Turnstile’s statement continued. “We never addressed it. We chose to protect his privacy and the circumstances around his departure, even when he did nothing to be deserving of that protection. Over the past few months, his threats only escalated further.

“Please respect our privacy in this time.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 1.

Ebert formed Turnstile in 2010 with Yates, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, and Sean Cullen. In August 2022, he parted ways with the band. He had been absent from several live shows prior to his departure, initially replaced by Greg Cerwonka. Meg Mills replaced him on Turnstile’s fall 2022 tour, which the band announced in June. Ebert was included in the tour announcement, but was gone two months later.

“We are deeply grateful for our time together,” the band wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “Our love for [Brady Ebert] continues and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Turnstile Drummer Previously Sought Restraining Order Against Former Guitarist Arrested for Assault

According to records from the District Court of Baltimore City, a peace order was filed against Brady Ebert on August 4, 2022. Reports at the time indicated that drummer Daniel Fang filed the order just days before Ebert’s departure from Turnstile.

Court documents state the order’s parameters were that Ebert could not “abuse,” “contact,” or “enter residence” of the petitioner, and that he must “stay away from employment.” However, the order was denied in court on the ground that there was “no statutory basis of relief.” This means either the claims were not covered by the law or could not be proven.

In January 2026, Ebert debuted his new project, The S.E.T., with a single release. Around the same time, Turnstile posted an “Abolish ICE” graphic on their Instagram Story. In response, Ebert took to his own social media to call out his former band for “pandering.”

“Lmao, no one in Turnstile cares at all about ethics or social issues in general,” he wrote. “They’re just pandering to their audience.” Ebert also said frontman Brenden Yates once stole $4,000 from the band’s $10,000 fundraising after a charity show. He also addressed the 2022 restraining order, alleging that the claims were made “all over text messages,” which he showed the judge.

Brady Ebert’s current case is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Turnstile released their latest album, Never Enough, in June 2025. They toured extensively that year after adding Meg Mills as a full-time member of the band.