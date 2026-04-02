Capcom Finally Delivers the Resident Evil 1–3 Release Fans Have Wanted for Decades

More than 25 years have passed since the first three Resident Evil games were released. In the years since, they’ve each been remade and released on modern platforms, but one PC community has still been longing for the original 90s versions of the first three games, until now.

The first three resident evil games have finally arrived on steam

screenshot: capcom

Resident Evil has been on the top of horror gamers’ minds over the past month ever since the late February release of the ninth mainline entry in the series, Resident Evil Requiem. The game received high praise for the way it combines the slower-paced first-person horror established by 2017’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard with the over-the-shoulder action that flourishes in some of the more recent remakes.

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Each of the original three Resident Evil games have been remade, the first of which got its remake all the way back in 2002, which was later remastered in 2015. It was the 2019 remake of Resident Evil 2 that made a huge splash with its truly modernized take on the classic, popularizing the idea of remakes industry-wide. A similar remake of Resident Evil 3 followed a year later, in 2020, but to much less praise.

Original three Resident Evil Games Discounted on Steam

screenshot: capcom

Now, the original Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis have finally come to Steam after years of Steam users hoping for their arrival. They each cost $10, but will be available at a 50% discount as part of Capcom’s massive spring sale that’s running through April 15.

It’s good to see that Capcom is still interested in bringing the original 1996, 1998, and 1999 versions of these games to new audiences, as each of them had already been available on Steam either in remade or remastered form. Out of the three, the first Resident Evil has been at the top of fans’ wishlists as of late. While the game has already been remade and remastered in the past, it has yet to receive the modern remake treatment that Resident Evil 2 and RE3 have had. Perhaps now that more gamers on Steam will get to play the original version, demand for a ground-up modern remake of the Resident Evil that started it all will grow.

Now that Resident Evil Requiem is out the door, fans have already started wondering about what’s next for the series. A remake is very likely to be next up, and both Resident Evil Code: Veronica and Resident Evil 0 have been in the rumor mill for some time. With how quick Capcom has been about releasing Resident Evil games in the past, and considering three years had passed between the Resident Evil 4 remake and Requiem, Capcom might have more to share soon. Until then, fans on Steam have the original three games to delve into.