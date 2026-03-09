Resident Evil Requiem Review: The Best Resident Evil Game Since RE4

When Capcom revealed Leon Kennedy at The Game Awards 2025, some worried that the Resident Evil Requiem would struggle to balance a campaign with two protagonists with different playstyles. However, RE9 not only nails this gameplay dynamic, it uses it to elevate its story in a really meaningful way. After beating the game twice, I can confidently say Resident Evil Requiem is the best release in the franchise since Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil Requiem’s Dual Protagonists Elevate the Story

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

My favorite aspect of Resident Evil Requiem is its dual campaign structure that has you jumping back and forth between Grace Ashcroft and Leon Kennedy. On paper, this design choice could have gotten messy quickly. Instead, Capcom uses the feature to deliver some of its best storytelling and character writing in years.

For example, the first time Grace Ashcroft shoots a gun in Requiem, you can literally see her hand shaking with terror and anxiety. As a result, her aim isn’t as stable, and the kickback on the gun is overwhelming to the player. Because of this, I had to tackle Grace’s sections utilizing stealth and unique puzzle solving to outsmart my enemies.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

By all measures, Grace is terrified out of her mind, and this presents itself throughout RE9’s gameplay in a really clever way. Leon Kennedy in comparison is a cliché action hero in all the best ways. As soon as you control him, he’s kicking down doors, throwing axes into enemies, and using chainsaws to mow down hoards of infected Kill Bill style.

The magic with Resident Evil Requiem, though, is how Capcom manages to bring both of these characters and playstyles together seamlessly within the story.

The Care Center Map Shows Off RE9’s Brilliant Level Design

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

A major aha moment I had when playing Resident Evil Requiem is the first time I took control of Leon Kennedy in the Care Center mansion. I quickly realized that these were the same rooms that I had already spent hours in as Grace Ashcroft. Little things like solved puzzles, open drawers, or downed enemies reminded me of the tense trials I had to previously overcome to survive.

However, I now got to re-experience the map through the eyes of Kennedy. Whereas it took me hours to get through one section as Grace, Leon is now able to do it in minutes. Because of his combat prowess and larger inventory weapon options, I was able to access areas that were previously closed off to me. Enemies that were once terrifying were now pushovers. And boy, is this contrast between the two character campaigns satisfying.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

None of this is groundbreaking game design for the series perse. In fact, previous Resident Evil games have done dual campaigns in the past. However, in Requiem, Capcom does it so masterfully that it narratively clicks seamlessly. The Care Center’s overall mansion layout, and how it all comes together between the two characters, is easily one of Capcom’s best level designs in years.

Resident Evil Requiem Introduces New RPG Mechanics

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

A major feature I loved in Resident Evil Requiem is the Blood Collector mechanic. It’s essentially a crafting system that lets players use the blood of zombies to craft items. It’s a really interesting gameplay loop that adds another layer of strategy to the game.

The way it works is players can use blood specimens from downed enemies to fill up an injector. After you’ve collected enough samples, you can then craft health items, weapons, and even gun ammo. This adds an RPG-like element to the map, as players are rewarded for taking out specific enemies. It creates a risk-and-reward atmosphere to every encounter.

The RE9 story eventually introduces elite enemies or mini-bosses that can’t be killed with regular weapons. However, if you find enough blood samples, you can craft a Hemolytic Injector which can take them down instantly. Instead of the typical run-and-gun gameplay of previous Resident Evil titles, Requiem has a lot more depth and feels much more rewarding.

RE9’s Zombies Create Strategic Gameplay Moments

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Where Resident Evil Requiem truly shines, though, is its new Zombies feature. In RE9, the infected actually retain the personality of who they once were before they were turned. As a result, you rarely encounter two enemies that are the same as each has unique traits. More importantly, this creates many strategic combat situations that are kind of mind-blowing.

One of my favorite moments was when I was playing as Grace Ashcroft. To get rid of a butler zombie roaming the halls of the Care Center, I flicked a light switch on. This of course caused him to race over to turn it off. While he was distracted, I then threw a bottle next to him, which caused a patient zombie who hates noise to start swinging his oxygen tank around to kill him.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Conversely, there is a terrifying boss called “Chunk” who can actually be taken out this way. Instead of unloading countless bullets into him, simply use an empty bottle to set off the erratic medical-device-wielding zombie, and he makes quick work of the giant blob monster. Requiem gives you so many tools and ways to dispatch enemies that it’s genuinely impressive.

Resident Evil Requiem Delivers a Satisfying Ending for Leon Kennedy

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

In terms of story, Resident Evil Requiem has a lot on its plate. Not only does it have to introduce a new protagonist, but it also has to successfully pull off the conclusion to Leon Kennedy’s Umbrella Corporation storyline, which has now spanned decades. And yet, RE9 manages to pull this off effortlessly.

For starters, Capcom does a fantastic job making you care about Grace Ashcroft from the jump. Connecting her to Alyssa from Resident Evil Outbreak gives her plotline a deeply emotional hook. However, her tragic backstory is really sold by the incredible performance of voice actor Angela Sant’Albano.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

From her shaky wavering voice to her screams of agony, you truly feel every anxiety-ridden moment as Grace. There were several scenes in RE9 that genuinely moved me to tears, in large part to Sant’Albano’s cinematic acting.

Then there is the Leon Kennedy factor. I won’t beat around the bush, a lot of the plotline here with Kennedy is pure fan service. The Raccoon City section, the return of many classic enemies, etc. But because of how well integrated Grace’s story is into the Leon Kennedy lore, there is a driving emotional narrative that has you hooked until the very end.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

If this is the final game for Leon Kennedy, they couldn’t have crafted a more satisfying finale for the iconic gaming mascot. In fact, as a massive Resident Evil fan since the 90s, I would have been perfectly satisfied if this was the end of the entire series’. Thankfully that isn’t the case, but it’s a testament to how strong the writing in Requiem is.

Conclusion

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Resident Evil Requiem is an amalgamation of all the best games in the RE franchise over the last 30 years. Whether it’s the satisfying level design of Resident Evil 4 or the terrifying enemy scenarios of RE7 Biohazard, RE9 masterfully brings all these elements together in an incredible story. But more importantly, Resident Evil Requiem is an evolution and step forward for the franchise in a really big way.

Verdict: Best In Its Class (5/5)

Resident Evil Requiem is now available on PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S and PC. A code was provided by Capcom for the sake of review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5.