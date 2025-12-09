PlayStation Accidentally Leaks Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil Requiem

Leon Kennedy has reportedly been leaked in Resident Evil Requiem. Despite Capcom keeping him secret for months, players claim Sony accidentally leaked the RE4 character on the PlayStation store.

Resident Evil Requiem Leon Kennedy Leaked

Screenshot: X, PlayStation

Before Resident Evil Requiem was even announced this year, there had been leaks claiming that Leon Kennedy was going to be in RE9. Since then, we’ve had numerous insiders doubling and tripling down that the RE4 protagonist is a second playable-character. Despite this, Leon has been missing from all of Requiem’s marketing. However, after months of speculation, the iconic Resident Evil hero has finally been leaked, allegedly.

Videos by VICE

The Resident Evil Requiem Leon Kennedy leak first surfaced online after players began reporting images of the character on the PlayStation store. Specifically, PS5 users in certain regions were claiming to get a new Resident Evil Requiem box art when pre-ordering the game. The new artwork features a giant image of Leon Kennedy next to Grace Ashcroft behind the game’s new logo design.

Leon Kennedy Appears Older in the Requiem Leak

Screenshot: X @Tylerpbel, YouTube bluewav_

While Leon Kennedy is sporting his signature haircut from RE4, he appears to be a lot older. Interestingly, this directly lines up with a leak we reported on in October. At the time, infamous Capcom leaker Dusk Golem claimed that Leon would be in the game, but that he was now “significantly older” and looks scruffier.

These latest PlayStation store images confirm that Leon Kennedy is a lot older in Resident Evil Requiem. But more importantly, it also appears to confirm that all previous RE9 leaks over the last year were also all real after all.

RE9 Reportedly Has Two Playable Protagonists

Screenshot: Capcom

Now that we know previous leaks about Leon Kennedy were likely real, it would be interesting to go back and look at what they said. The biggest reveal from them is that Grace Ashcroft isn’t actually the main protagonist in Resident Evil Requiem. Instead, the game’s story campaign will be split between Leon Kennedy and the younger FBI agent.

However, it’s unclear if Leon and Grace will share playable sections together. One of the earlier rumors suggested Resident Evil Requiem would feature Leon Kennedy sections that are set in the past, or during a different time in Racoon City. If that’s the case, then it appears Grace Ashcroft would likely be in the present, investigating everything that has happened.

Screenshot: Capcom

The other major leak was that RE9 would be the final chapter for Leon Kennedy. According to Dusk Golem, RE2, RE4, and Resident Evil Requiem would serve as a trilogy for the iconic character. But apparently, the story of Requiem will be the final ending for Leon. So if you aren’t happy that the RE4 character is returning, this is apparently his final bow. Grace Ashcroft will also reportedly take over as the new protagonist of the series in future games.

Now it goes without saying to take this latest leak with a major grain of salt. While it’s true numerous players have now come forward claiming the Leon image is on the PlayStation store, it’s still not officially confirmed. If the leaks are true, then Leon is likely to be revealed soon at The Game Awards 2025. The awards event takes place on December 11, 2025.