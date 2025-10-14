Resident Evil Requiem Trailer Secretly Revealed Leon, According to Major Leak

A new leak claims that the first Resident Evil Requiem trailer actually had a major secret hidden inside it. According to the leaker, Leon Kennedy was featured in RE9’s announcement, and many players missed it.

Leon Was Secretly Featured in the Resident Evil Requiem Trailer, Leak Claims

If you’ve been paying attention to leaks surrounding Resident Evil Requiem, we’ve been hearing about Leon supposedly being a playable character in RE9 for months now. Assuming it’s true, Capcom has strangely decided to keep the popular protagonist a secret, as he hasn’t been featured in any of the marketing.

According to a major leak, however, Leon was actually in Resident Evil Requiem’s first trailer; he was just hidden.

This latest update comes from prolific Capcom leaker Dusk Golem. The insider has, for years, accurately leaked information about Resident Evil and Silent Hill. According to the leaker, Leon was featured in the first Resident Evil Requiem trailer.

“Leon is in the first trailer, in two small ways, but they’re minor and are more obvious when looking back.” Interestingly, Dusk Golem then went on to claim that players may actually play as Leon Kennedy more than Grace Ashcroft in RE9.

“While this is subjective, I believe with how the game is structured that more of the game will be played as Leon by most players from how I understand it.”

So, where was Leon exactly? Apparently, there were a few first-person sequences in the RE9 reveal trailer that will be revealed to be from Leon’s perspective when we play the game in 2026. “It’s a bit funny to me — there’s a first-person bit that’s from Leon’s section of the game secretly.”

Resident Evil Requiem Leon Kennedy Story and Gameplay Details Leak

While some have doubts about Dusk Golem’s leaks due to Capcom not showing Leon yet, the gaming insider has since doubled down. In a series of posts on X, the leaker said that he is 100 percent certain that the Resident Evil 4 protagonist is in the game.

He also explained that it would be impossible to remove him from the game, given how big a part he plays in the story campaign. As for when we will play as Leon, it appears that his story might be tied to Raccoon City.

“In Resident Evil Requiem, have you seen one second of combat? A gun being shot? We’ve seen like three seconds of zombies out of context. We’ve not seen one second of any gameplay in Raccoon City, despite that being a selling point.”

So yeah, it appears Leon will have gun gameplay that is possibly in Raccoon City. This might be why Capcom hasn’t shown anything from this section of the game yet.

Leon Kennedy Will Have A New Look in Resident Evil Requiem

Finally, Dusk Golem revealed what Leon will look like in the game, describing him as being much older and aged. “His hair’s greying, he starts off wearing a black jacket. He’s also unshaven and more rugged. But I mean, he’s still Leon.”

Only time will tell whether these leaks end up being true. But if they are, it will be interesting to find out why Capcom is going to such great lengths to hide Leon Kennedy from the Resident Evil Requiem marketing.