Butt Facials Are Trending Again! Your Ass Has Never Been This High-Maintenance

I’m not sure if it’s because summer’s right around the corner, or if we’re just always thinking about looking hot naked, but buttcare and fanny facials have returned as trending topics.

The trend is a “healthmaxxing” dream, giving people several potential routines that can help you look and feel your best during sex. Just as “healthmaxxing” has the girls eating puddings that resemble dirt in the name of wellness, skincare routines are becoming intense, too. It also has several names from hole-care, to fanny facials and the good ‘ole, butt skincare title.

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Special skincare is also for everyone, no matter your orientation. For gay men, it’ll keep your glutes looking bright and silky smooth in those gym selfies and in the bedroom. For vagina owners, it can help with ingrown hairs, rough texture after shaving, and other commonly faced issues.

Depending on who you ask, this trend could be simply another marketing ploy to monetize our insecurities (whispers “ass acne”). But as founder of Asset* Dr. Evan Goldstein, shared last year, its not new, its just been overlooked because of how taboo the topic is considered. His brand’s Hole Serum has become the leading asshole treatment on the market for the girls and gays, and generally anyone prone to anal fissures (a.k.a., your asshole tearing during sex and bowel movements).

MORE ON Butt FacialS

A butt facial is exactly what it sounds like: a facial… but for your butt. Consider on your cheeks (and sometimes in and around your holes), involving things like cleansing, exfoliating, masks, and moisturizers. Basically, it’s the same stuff you already do for your face, just applied further south.

The point is to prevent butt acne, ingrown hairs from shaving, rough texture, and discoloration. Or, if you just want smoother, glowier cheeks for, you know… confidence, fanny facial work is for you. You can DIY with exfoliating gloves, gentle acids, hydrating creams. Or, you can get an actual spa treatment where an aesthetician can cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and moisturize your butt for you.

Whether you want to enjoy anal or simply want a sexier bum during summer months, this one’s for you.

What You Need for YOUR at-home Butt Facial

Asset* Hole Serum

This is an award-winning hemorrhoid and anal fissure product that has such good reviews, users swear it should be medical grade.

Wisp Vulva Coco Cream

If you experience razor burns and chafing after shaving your vulva, this cream uses extra virgin coconut oil, jojoba oil, and aloe vera to deliver silky, smooth skin.

BellamiiLuxx Butt Acne Clearing Treatment Cream

This butt facial is for stubborn pimples and bottoms who like to give a good view.

Evvy Soothing Vulva Cream

This cream uses prescription-grade hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E to relieve external burning and irritation. Think, estrogen, but without the hormones.

Modu Korean Exfoliating Mitts

For the ones who suffer from stubborn butt acne, exfoliating gloves like this K beauty pick are a must-have.