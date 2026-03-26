Xbox Announces 12 New Game Pass Games Through 2027

Xbox has revealed 12 new games that are set to arrive on its popular Game Pass subscription service throughout the remainder of 2026 and even into next year. All games were revealed today during their spring showcase.

Xbox Partner Preview Event Showcases 12 new Game pass additions

Aside from Xbox’s intimate Developer_Direct showcase events it holds every January and its big Summer Game Fest blowout showcase each June, the platform holder also periodically hosts smaller Partner Preview events that highlight some of the games its third-party partners are hard at work on.

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The size and scale of the games on display at Xbox’s Partner Preview showcases typically range from small indies to larger AAA games. The event Xbox put on this past November was home to a number of smaller games like Vampire Crawlers and CloverPit, as well as a behemoth like IO Interactive’s 007 First Light. Additionally, many of the games featured in these events are also destined for day one Xbox Game Pass releases. And now, even more have been revealed.

every Partner preview game coming to xbox game pass

Screenshot: Supergiant games

Alien Deathstorm

Ascend to Zero – July 13

Bluey’s Happy Snaps – Fall 2026

The Eternal Life of Goldman – 2026

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn – Spring 2027

Forever Ago – Fall 2026

Frog Sqwad – June 2026

Grave Seasons – August 14

Hades II – April 14

Moosa: Dirty Fate – 2027

Super Meat Boy 3D – March 31

Wuthering Waves – July 26

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the Xbox Partner Preview was Hades II. The sequel to 2020’s roguelike masterpiece had its 1.0 launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch last year. The game went on to become nominated for Game of the Year at the 2025 Game Awards next to hits like Hollow Knight: Silksong and GOTY winner Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Now, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will be able to jump right into the critically acclaimed sequel at no additional cost next month.

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is another big name that’s been making waves around Xbox’s event. A third-person sci-fi RPG based on the popular TV series The Expanse, Osiris Reborn won’t come out until next spring, but when it does, it’ll be available on day one to Xbox Game Pass subscribers. In the meantime, the game is getting an open beta that’s going live next month, on April 22.

Screenshot: Xbox

It’s nice to see a mix of smaller games get some spotlight as well, like the creepy looking farming sim Grave Seasons, and the anime-inspired roguelike Ascend to Zero. The 3D sequel to the cult classic indie platformer, Super Meat Boy 3D, is a fun addition as well, arriving in just a few days on March 31, and ensuring there’ll be something for everyone on Game Pass this year.

Since it’s only March, there are sure to be even more exciting games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass as 2026 rolls on. The conversations around the subscription’s recent price hikes have been sour as of late, but it’s good to see users getting a consistent flow of interesting looking games launching into the library.