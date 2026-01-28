Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Just Took the Crown From Elden Ring For this Huge Achievement

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is undoubtedly one of the biggest video game releases of 2025. Deemed a huge success, the game even went on for a huge run of wins at the 2025 Game Awards. In fact, Expedition 33 has now been awarded so many Game of the Year titles that it has surpassed the title that previously held the record – none other than Elden Ring!

Expedition 33 Has Officially Kicked Elden Ring Off the Throne For the Title of Most GOTY Titles of All-Time

Notable video game titles often receive awards from numerous shows, gaming events, and end-of-year roundups. This includes the Game Developers’ Choice Awards, the Game Awards, Golden Joystick Awards, and so much more. Following the impressive sweep that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has won across all of these events and awards ceremonies, the game has now officially knocked Elden Ring off the podium as the game to hold the most ‘Game of the Year’ titles of all-time – and there are still several more awards events left to go!

Expedition 33 has reportedly collected a total of 436 awards, while Elden Ring holds 429. Following these two phenomenally successful titles are the likes of The Last of Us at 328 awards, Baldur’s Gate 3 at 288 awards, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at 281 awards. All of these titles are huge names in the gaming industry and overall ‘top dogs’ for their specific genres, so to speak, so the fact that Expedition 33 has been able to surpass such competition is no small feat.

Of course, the list includes official events, gaming publications and press, podcasts, news rooms, and magazines to accumulate the most ‘Game of the Year’ awards, so this claim may also largely depend on the sheer number of participants that deemed Expedition 33 their GOTY. This also goes hand-in-hand with the fact that Clair Obscur seems to have pulled in more players’ choice awards than these other titles. For example, TLOU Part II had 115 player’s choice awards, Elden Ring brought in 87, BG3 sat at 89, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has topped all of these numbers at 125.

However, while this game has, without a doubt, received the most awards, when in comparison to the percentage of total awards given out in the year of release, there are still a couple more titles that sit above Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Namely, both Street Fighter II (2005) and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998) sit at the second and first spots, with Expedition 33 now joining them in third.

All awards clair obscur: expedition 33 has recieved

Note: This list contains official nominations and wins for Expedition 33 from official awards ceremonies and events. The countless awards from publications, news, and other sources have not been listed.

The Game Awards

Game of the Year – 2025 Winner

Best Narrative – 2025 Winner

Best Role Playing Game – 2025 Winner

Best Game Direction – 2025 Winner

Best Score & Music – 2025 Winner

Best Independent Game – 2025 Winner

Best Art Direction – 2025 Winner

Best Debut Indie Game – 2025 Winner

Best Performance – 2025 Winner (Jennifer English)

Best Performance – 2025 Nominee (Charlie Cox)

Best Performance – 2025 Nominee (Ben Starr)

Best Audio Design – 2025 Nominee

Player’s Voice – 2025 Nominee

World Soundtrack Awards

Game Music Award – 2025 Winner

TIGA Games Industry Awards

Best Narrative – 2025 Winner

Action and Adventure Game – 2025 Nominee

Golden Joystick Awards