10 Huge Announcements From the 2025 Game Awards That I Can’t Stop Thinking About

The 2025 Game Awards has seen some of the most anticipated upcoming titles release new information or teasers. In addition to this, there has also be numerous new announcements during The Game Awards that has stirred up an unreal level of hype for gaming fans around the world. If you’re wondering what some of these announcements are, ten of the biggest reveals from the 2025 Game Awards have been highlighted below, in no particular order.

10. Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic

Star Wars fans will be ecstatic to catch a glimpse of the reveal trailer for Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic. This will be an upcoming single-player story-driven action RPG, and the successor game to the previous title, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. As this is a first teaser, many details are still to be revealed. However, it is very likely that fans can expect the likes of new characters, a new narrative, and new choice-driven gameplay mechanics. As of The Game Awards, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic does not yet have any confirmation regarding a release date or window.

9. No Law

Neon Giant, known for The Ascent, has announced a new open-world first-person RPG titled No Law. In this game, players will take on the role of Grey Harker, an ex-military veteran who has walked away from his life of violence and blood in search of more peaceful ways. However, in a violent city that refuses to let someone such as Grey walk the easy life, he soon finds himself putting old skills to use. The game appears to be set in a very moody and futuristic, almost cyberpunk-like city, which will certainly be a selling point for fans of such genres.

8. Control: Resonant

Remedy Entertainment has revealed a sequel title for their game, Control. Control: Resonant has now been announced with a 2026 release window. However, this sequel appears to be taking quite a different turn for fans of the previous game, swapping protagonist Jesse Faden out for her younger brother, Dylan.

Dylan also appears to wield a unique melee weapon, which opens up for a different playstyle than his sister’s transforming service weapon. Interestingly enough, there is even the suggestion that Jesse has gone Rogue, leaving fans to wonder if she will end up playing an antagonistic role this time around. Until further notice, fans will simply have to wait and see!

7. Total War: Warhammer 40,000

Creative Assembly announced their new title, Total War: Warhammer 40,000, with an official reveal trailer at the 2025 Game Awards. According to the team, players can expect to “experience the brutal fusion of galactic strategy and visceral real-time battles. Conquer planets, upgrade your fleet, manage resources, and choose from either the Space Marines, Astra Militarum, Orks, and Aeldari.”

Fans of the Warhammer franchise have already been sharing their excitement for the title online. Total War: Warhammer 40,000 can currently be Wishlisted on Steam. However, there is no release date or window confirmed for the title yet.

6. 4:Loop

For the last week or so, news of a new co-op shooter game from the Left 4 Dead creator has been circulating online. Now, at the 2025 Game Awards, it has been revealed exactly what this title is. Mike Booth (Left 4 Dead) will team up with J.J. Abrams (Bad Robot) to produce the sci-fi shooter. According to the trailer, it appears that teamwork and squad coordination will play a bit part in the gameplay loop, with a 4-player format. 4:Loop is available to Wishlist now on Steam and PS5, with no official release date yet.

5. Bradley the Badger

Everyone loves a good action adventure or 3D platformer that falls into that fun, light, more toony sort of style. It’s the reason why games that fall into the ‘Crash Bandicoot’ or ‘Spyro the Dragon’ category (usually involving lovable little animal critters as the playable character) have remained so popular over the years. Bradley the Badger looks to be a phenomenal new entry that carries some cheeky humor in the story, with gaming fans already drawing links to Conker’s Bad Fur Day, to a degree.

There’s no denying it, this game just looks like whimsical, humorous fun. Players will experience puzzles, exploration, and traversal through a satire narrative. Gamers will explore strange worlds that have been inspired by various video games known as ‘stuck in development hell’, which is a laugh in itself. Bradley the Badger can currently be Wishlisted on Steam, with no confirmed release date or window.

4. Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons fans or general TTRPG enjoyers have a brand new entry to look forward to. Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons is an upcoming single-player RPG. The announcement trailer gives fans a brief glimpse at what appears to be a very dark and gritty world, undoubtedly set within one of the many D&D universes or realms. Players will take on the role of Kaatri and make a pact to wield forbidden magic to defend her land from invaders – a Warlock origin classic, really. Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons is set to release in 2027 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

3. Two New Tomb Raider Games

Tomb Raider fans have not one, but two incredible new reveals to digest from the 2025 Game Awards. First of all, there is Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, which has been revealed for a 2026 release window. This title is a complete remake of the original Tomb Raider game that started it all for the franchise. This game looks absolutely gorgeous based on the announcement trailer, and pays homage to Lara’s origins in every way – bringing back the iconic blue shirt and shorts while dual-wielding pistols. This looks like both a nostalgic masterpiece and a breath of fresh air in one, and will be an incredible title for both longtime fans of the franchise and newbies to dive into.

Following this, there is also an additional game to look forward to in the following year. Tomb Raider: Catalyst, which is set for a 2027 release, will see Lara take on a brand new adventure in Northern India. According to the team, this will be the biggest Tomb Raider game to date:

“Catalyst delivers the largest Tomb Raider world yet where Lara will traverse a landscape full of secrets, delve into lost tombs packed with intricate puzzles, and solve ancient mysteries using her unmatched brilliance and richly customized adventure tech. Perfect for longtime fans and newcomers alike, players will experience an exhilarating story of trust and betrayal that tests Lara Croft in new ways.”

2. Mega Man: Dual Override

Capcom surprised fans at the 2025 Game Awards with a brand new Mega Man game reveal. Mega Man: Dual Override pays homage to the character’s origins with a brand-new 2D side-scroller title. This marks the arrival of Mega Man’s great return that so many longtime fans have been holding out for, as the series hasn’t seen a new mainline entry since 2018. The game has been announced with a 2027 release window, and will be available on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Steam.

1. Larian’s Divnity

Last, but certainly not least, there was the announcement of Larian’s Divinity. This was an absolutely huge reveal for many, particularly because the team had previously stated that they would not be working on a ‘Divinity: Original Sin 3’. However, we now know for sure that a new entry to the Divinity franchise is in the works with Larian. Based on the success of past Divinity titles and Larian’s outstanding work with Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s safe to say that fans are likely in for a real treat with this title.

This title also ended up being the culprit behind the strange statue related to the Game Awards that had been placed in a desert, as confirmed by the end of the trailer. Currently, Larian’s Divinity has no confirmed release date or window. However, as they only applied the final content update for Baldur’s Gate 3 in 2025, it’s safe to assume that there are still a few years of development progress to be made before we start to see the likes of a release date or demo.