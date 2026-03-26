10 Classic Arcade Games From the ’80s and ’90s Just Released on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch gamers can enjoy the release of Taito Milestones 4, a new bundle that revives 10 arcade classics with impressive quality-of-life improvements.

Taito Milestones 4 releases on Nintendo Switch today

Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch has been receiving Taito Milestones entries from classic arcade game maker Taito and its collaborator Clear River Games since 2022, with Taito Milestones 2 and 3 following in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Games like Alpine Ski, The Legend of Kage, Qix, and Bubble Bobble populated the first three bundles. After a gap year, Taito is back with its fourth batch of arcade classics that it’s bringing to modern hardware.

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Each of the preceding Taito Milestones entries included ten games, and Taito is looking to follow that tradition in its latest classic offering.

All Games Included in Taito Milestones 4

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Arkanoid

Bonzee Adventure

Cameltry

Don Doko Don

Field Day

Kuri Kinton

Ninja Kids

Syvalion

Typhoon Gal

Water Ski

Arkanoid, Sylvalion, and Cameltry seem to be the headliners of Taito Milestones 4, seeing that they each received the most screentime of the lineup in the bundle’s trailer. The former is a classic brick breaker game from 1986, and Sylvalion lets players control a mecha dragon as they defend earth and work toward one of a staggering 100 endings.

Cameltry joins Ninja Kids as the two “newest” games on offer in Taito Milestones 4, having both originally released in 1990. On the other side, 1983’s Water Ski is the oldest of the roster. It’s one of several sports-themed titles in the bundle, and it allows players to control a water skier as they trick through obstacles in a top-down view.

Screenshot: Nintendo

While these are simple ports of 1980s games, they do all come with one significant quality of life feature: The ability to save and reload at any point in any of the ten titles. This is a huge deal seeing that arcade gamers of the ’80s never had the luxury of saving their progress. It’s a neat feature to see implemented in a classic arcade offering like this.

The digital version of Taito Milestones 4 on Nintendo Switch will run gamers $29.99, while the physical version of the collection is priced $10 higher, at $39.99. However, fans planning on grabbing the digital version have seven days to take advantage of a 10% sale that’ll save them a few dollars. Unfortunately, the preceding three Taito Milestones entries aren’t on sale at the moment.

It’ll be interesting to see whether these Taito Milestones bundles make their way into more gamers’ hands on other platforms in the future. For now, they’re exclusive to the Switch.

Taito Milestones 4 is available now on Nintendo Switch.