4 Indie Sleaze Songs That Defined the Late 2000s

Whether you believe indie sleaze is an aesthetic, a genre, or a fake trend made up by the chronically online population, there’s no denying that there was something going on in the late 2000s. Defined by analog nostalgia, guitar bands, a bit of synth, and some of the worst fashion choices since low-rise jeans, indie sleaze made a statement that remains pervasive in recent memory. I’ve heard Gen Z is trying to bring it back in recent years. But I’ve also heard it’s just a rebranding of the cringe Millennial hipster era.

Whatever indie sleaze is or was, the following four songs fall within that brief window of Millennial culture where both the jeans and the models were way too skinny.

“Electric Feel” by MGMT

“Electric Feel” featured on MGMT’s 2007 debut Oracular Spectacular and went on to help define the electronic side of the indie sleaze era. The opening beat is instantly recognizable for the way it infiltrated pop culture. It has been featured in fashion campaigns, video games, numerous TV shows, and even live sports coverage. Its height was mostly around 2008 and 2009. But every once in a while, it resurfaces, cementing its place as an important moment in late 2000s history.

“Major Tom (Coming Home)” by Shiny Toy Guns

In 2009, Shiny Toy Guns released the remix compilation Girls Le Disko, which featured a cover of Peter Schilling’s 1983 single “Major Tom (Coming Home)”. This cover version was originally conceived for a Lincoln MKZ commercial. The song was then made available as a free download from the Lincoln website at the time. It personified a more space-agey element of indie sleaze that wasn’t as common. “Major Tom (Coming Home)” held onto a bit of its kraut-rock origins to create a futuristic grunge moment for the late 2000s.

“What You Know” by Two Door Cinema Club

Two Door Cinema Club’s 2010 single “What You Know” is really the song of all time. Even beyond the realm of indie sleaze. It was featured on their debut album Tourist History, which had moderate popularity in the U.S. But it found a significant audience in the U.K., where indie sleaze has always been strong. The opening of “What You Know” has a similar vibe to “Electric Feel”, in that it’s instantly recognizable. But more than that, it creates a mood that’s almost as undefinable as indie sleaze itself. Is it chill? Is it hype? Should we be partying hard, or is this a stand-and-sway type of situation? Who knows, but either way, it’s the song of all time.

“Can’t Stand Me Now” by The Libertines

There wouldn’t be indie sleaze without The Libertines, so obviously, there can’t be an indie sleaze list without a mention. Pete Doherty in the late 2000s is often cited as the poster child for U.K. indie sleaze, which differed slightly from the NYC-based U.S. scene. The Libertines debuted in 2002 and lasted for a handful of tumultuous years, but their impact on the emerging style endured long after their disbandment. “Can’t Stand Me Now” appeared on their 2004 self-titled album, which featured the iconic cover photo of Doherty and Carl Barât showing off their stick-and-poke tattoos of the band’s name. If there was any visual landmark of indie sleaze, I’d say it’s that album cover.

