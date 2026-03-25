Mind-Blowing Remote Control Vibrators for Couples That Make Date Night More Interesting

If you’re reading this, your partner is someone who views sex toys as their co-pilot and not their competition. If that’s not you, feel free to skip this article.

Adult toys that use remote controls can be controlled one of three ways. They might come with a physical remote control, they can be triggered by a bluetooth-enabled app, or both. Remote control toys have a ton of horny benefits. Most commonly, they make sex possible for long distance lovers and lesbians that have yet to U-haul.

Videos by VICE

Some remote control vibes are solely for one partner, while others can make both of you cum at the same time. With creativity, you can take pleasure a step further and have them try to keep quiet while you increase vibrations – in public. On another note, if the current social landscape is killing your ability to feel anything good, toys help promote stimulation and get you in the mood and closer to your lover.

Overall, introducing sex toys to your relationship is a fun way to spice up your partnered sex life. If the sex is shit, you can just blame it on the new toy. Eventually, you’ll need to practice communication and get to the bottom of it. But, whether you’re at home, running errands, or on a date, these make companionship all the more fun.

Now, this isn’t a list of reviewed products (although some of them have been inside me once or twice. Cue my last experiment with We-Vibe’s Moxie — that review is coming soon.). This list was curated using the sexpertise of industry leaders and sourcing over ten years of product guides and product redesigns.

Here are good picks to choose from, categorized by panty droppers, “cum together,” and wearable sex…

Panty Droppers

We-Vibe Moxie+

Every couple needs to experience undercover orgasms using a panty vibrator in a public place. This toy slides right into your panties, giving your partner all the control. If you’re a control freak, this is the toy that will help you let loose.

Lovense Lush 4 App-Controlled Vibrating Egg

There’s a reason why this toy is used by everyone from couples to cam girls who give their viewers remote controls: its fun as fuck. With the ability to thrust

It also only needs five minutes of charging for one hour of play. In other words, if you forget to charge your vibe, it won’t ruin the sexual tension.

By Bellesa KeyVibe Secret Panty Vibrator

A panty vibrator with a remote that looks like a car key fob? Perfect for lowkey, on-the-go orgasms — even if you’re splash-prone. You can place the remote on the table or operate it underneath for a spicier dinner date. Because of its shape, you’ll feel clit stimulation and a peek of penetration too, if you’re grinding on it. The actual vibrator is a slim bullet vibe that slides into your panties and remains in place with a magnet. If you don’t enjoy this one for some reason, Bellessa has a 2-year warranty program where you’ll get a 50% discount on a future purchase.

Cum Together

Tease Us Set

Couples sex toy company, We-Vibe is known for pleasure products that help you “come together.” Its Tease Us Set is fit with two vibrating cock rings for penis owners. If you’re too girthy for the cock ring, you can adjust it using the Custom Fit link to add more inches. Its quick release clasp will help you remove the cock ring quickly so you don’t go completely into shock after a leg-shaking nut.

The cock rings are controlled using your phone’s bluetooth and We-Vibe’s app. Don’t worry about complicated controls, you simply scroll up or down to navigate that nut.

LELO Tiani Duo

Completely waterproof with a physical remote, LELO’s Tiani Duo is a fire shower sex companion. Now, shower sex can get slippery and slightly dangerous, but the Tiani Duo leaves you as hands-free as one could possibly be while on a mission to find that spot.

Featuring motion sensor technology, you simply have to flick your wrist to operate the remote, versus physically pressing buttons as with other toys, although you can do that here, too. Despite having two motors (one for you, one for your lover), you can bend and morph Tiani’s shape to hit every spot necessary — from the P to the V.

Wearable Sex

We-Vibe Sync 2

Some toys should be left to the pros, and this is one. Made to be worn during sex, this toy is inserted inside the vagina with another end that sits on the clit. According to reviews, if you’re splash-prone, grab your waterproof blankets and enjoy the ride. It will get wet.

By Bellesa Strapless

Calling all lesbians, this strap is second edition, meaning it has been redesigned to fit almost every body type. With two wearable ends, a clit pad, a long shaft, and a remote control, Bellesa’s Strapless keeps lovers deeply in sync with every stroke.