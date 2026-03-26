Daily Horoscope: March 26, 2026

Some of us are ready to fix the problem, some of us are ready to kiss it, and some of us are one click away from buying something we don’t need at all. The mood right now has heat, longing, and just enough emotional intelligence to make things interesting. The Moon teams up with Mars and Jupiter, so feelings may actually lead somewhere useful instead of just sloshing around the house all day. Meanwhile, Mercury in Pisces still keeps the mental filing cabinet a little suspect, which means instinct may beat analysis by a mile. Stay present, trust the first honest reaction, and please stop pretending your daily habits aren’t telling on you.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

For once, your feelings and your impulse to do something about them might actually be on speaking terms. The Moon trines Mars, so the usual internal tug-of-war eases up, and your next move feels a lot more natural. Aries, trust the instinct that arrives without all the extra noise. Not every decision needs a committee, a crisis, or three follow-up texts.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Honestly, you might be craving something simple and specific today, and that’s probably useful information. Venus in Aries can make your preferences hit all at once, whether it’s a person, a plan, or the sudden need to stop wasting time on stuff you barely like. Taurus, trust your first reaction. Your taste is usually smarter than the long explanation anyway.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your mind may be pinging around like a dropped pinball, which gets entertaining right up until you realize you’re avoiding one very obvious truth. Mercury in Pisces can blur the usual logic and make distraction look weirdly appealing. Gemini, quit dancing around the thought that keeps returning. It’s probably the only one in the room with something real to offer.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You may have a lot to give today, and for once, it doesn’t feel like draining yourself dry to do it. The Moon meets Jupiter in your sign and trines Mars, so care, confidence, and follow-through can actually work together. Cancer, let yourself be generous without becoming everyone’s emotional furniture. Kindness works better when it includes a boundary.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You might be remembering that boredom is actually one of your least attractive qualities. With the Sun in Aries, your ruling light wants heat, nerve, and a reason to care again. Leo, stop acting loyal to situations that have already gone stale. A little honesty about what excites you now could save you from wasting another day on autopilot.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A feeling may refuse to fit into your usual neat categories today, and honestly, that’s part of the message. Mercury in Pisces can make the mental filing system go a little soft around the edges. Virgo, stop waiting for a perfect explanation before trusting what you’re picking up. Some truths arrive half-formed. They still matter, and they still deserve your attention.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A strong preference could hit before you’ve had time to make it polite. Venus in Aries has a way of cutting through the usual social varnish and getting straight to the yes, the no, and the absolutely not. Libra, trust that reaction. You do not need to workshop every opinion into something universally lovable before it gets to exist.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Care can get complicated when control sneaks in looking useful. With Pluto in Aquarius squaring Ceres, tension may show up around who gives, who takes, and who keeps score afterward. Scorpio, notice where generosity starts feeling loaded. You’re allowed to feed what matters without turning it into a power test, a loyalty audit, or a grudge.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your feelings may be taking up more square footage than usual today, and honestly, that can be useful if you don’t start exaggerating for your own entertainment. The Moon meets Jupiter, so everything gets bigger: generosity, hope, nostalgia, appetite. Sagittarius, enjoy the warmth without turning one mood into a grand theory. A good moment can simply be a good moment.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You don’t need a crisis to justify changing your mind. Saturn in Aries can make commitment feel serious, but it can also reveal where you’ve been forcing yourself to stick with something out of pride. Capricorn, reconsider the rule you made for yourself when you were in a completely different mood. Discipline is useful. So is admitting when the old plan has died.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your life may be asking for one extremely unglamorous fix, and yes, that can still be the breakthrough. Uranus in Taurus keeps making the material stuff impossible to romanticize away. Aquarius, stop waiting for a better mood, smarter theory, or more interesting crisis. Replace the thing, answer the email, clean the corner, pay the fee. Relief likes practical people.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A fantasy can be fun right up until it starts eating your time, your money, or your last usable nerve. Neptune in Aries may put a little extra heat behind whatever you’re chasing. Pisces, check whether the impulse feels alive or just urgent. Those are not the same thing. Wanting something badly doesn’t automatically make it right for you now.

Pisces monthly horoscope