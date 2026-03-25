Sublime Has a New Album on the Way and Drummer Bud Gaugh Told Us About It

Sublime is releasing its first album in 30 years. Titled Until The Sun Explodes, the record sees the band’s veteran rhythm section, drummer Bud Gaugh and bassist Eric Wilson, with singer/guitarist Jakob Nowell in the studio after joining forces at the end of 2023. Nowell’s father, Bradley, died in May 1996, days ahead of the band’s maiden European tour and months ahead of the band’s self-titled album.

Until The Sun Explodes is out on June 12 via Atlantic Records.

Videos by VICE

Play video

Over the past year, the Southern California natives spent around two months (on and off) in a San Pedro-area studio, just over the bridge from the band’s hometown of Long Beach. There, it recorded more than 20 songs. As Gaugh says, heading back into a studio conjured up memories of Sublime’s past, but with a more refined perspective. Gaugh and Wilson took the younger Nowell’s lead and jammed them out as a unit. The album also featured contributions from touring guitarist Trey Pangborn, Zane Vandevort, and DJ Product. John Joseph (not to be confused with The Cro-Mags singer) produced Until The Sun Explodes.

It also features guest spots from Sublime’s friends. Those include Zac Carper of FIDLAR, Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise, G. Love, and H.R. of Bad Brains, who was a huge influence on the outfit.

As could be expected, the older Nowell cast a long shadow over not just his bandmates but also his son. When Sublime recorded their self-titled album in Austin, they were a group of out-of-control misfits who thrived on chaos. Crashing golf carts and vans, along with inappropriate conduct in the studio, became legend and added to the aura of an album that included smashes like “What I Got,” “Santeria,” “Wrong Way,” and “Doin’ Time.” This time around, the antics were kept to a minimum, and as Gaugh says, the recording process was more professional.

Bradley Nowell’s Legacy Lives on With Son Jakob and Remaining Members of Sublime

“The whole album came together rather effortlessly,” he says. “We like it to be natural, not composed and enforced. We didn’t forget our roots. It’s the same recipe; we added a couple of extra spices to bring it up to date and add that new market value. Maybe that’s speaking to our musical maturity, you know, ability to navigate the studio and our own instruments. Man, it’s been a real treat.”

The first single from the album, “Ensenada,” was a major success. It spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart. Which, believe it or not, became Sublime’s longest chart-topping single. By comparison, “What I Got” spent three weeks in the top slot in 1996. Today, the band shared the album’s title track, which leans into their trademark reggae-infused punk with hip-hop elements. Close your eyes, and you’ll instantly hear the comparisons to the classic sun-soaked Sublime sound.

Regarding the song, Gaugh says it was one of the last of the batch to be recorded.

“Jake presented this arrangement to us, and Eric and I kind of gave it some of our love and flavor in there,” he says. “And, man, it turned out really, really cool.”

As for what’s next, Sublime has a steady flow of touring slated, including several dates of its own festival, along with a multi-night stand at Red Rocks next month. Since the unexpected reunion several years ago, fans have wondered what the future holds for the long-dormant band. That future is now.

“I’m so excited, because we’ve had all these generations of fans, and the new ones have come along and never saw the band play,” Gaugh says. “Now they have something that they can claim as their own, Sublime. I mean, shoot, 30 years, what’s not going to change in 30 years, besides my underwear? (Laughs) So, bringing a breath of fresh air and some current value to the music, yet still remaining true to our roots and to ourselves.”