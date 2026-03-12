Eminem Suffers a Second Death in Less Than 24 Hours: The Rapper’s Friend and DJ, Lord Sear, Has Died

Lord Sear, a close friend of Eminem and a DJ on the rapper’s Shade 45 SiriusXM channel, has died. He was 53, per TMZ. At this time, no cause of death has been reported. This comes after it was announced less than 24 hours ago that Eminem’s grandmother, Betty, died this week.

It appears that Em was one of the first to share news of Sear’s passing. In a post on social media, Em called Sear “one of the greatest people to be around.” He went on to say that he “will never forget how he made me laugh” when they were on tour together.

Eminem went on to say that some of his “favorite interviews” were ones that he and Sear did on the Shade 45 channel. “He made the world a better place,” Em added, “and I’m gonna seriously miss that.”

Shade 45 Honored Lord Sear with a Special Broadcast

Over on Lord Sear’s Instagram page, an announcement revealed the DJ’s passing and paid tribute to his legacy. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Lord Sear,” the statement read. “He was more than a voice on the radio — he was a force, a friend, and family to so many of us.”

“Lord Sear’s legacy in hip hop runs deep,” the statement continued. “A proud member of the CM family, he first made his mark along side hip-hop artist Kurious, before going on to the legendary Stretch and Bobbito show, touring the world on Eminem’s Anger Management Tour, and spending over 20 years as a cornerstone of the Shade 45 family — he helped shape the culture at every level.”

“In his honor, please tune in tomorrow from 12–4pmET/9am-1pmPT on SiriusXM Shade 45,” the statement added, “where friends will come together during his slot to share memories and celebrate the incredible life he lived. 888 SHADE 45.”

“Rest easy, Lord Sear,” the statement concluded. “The culture will never forget you.”

Lord Sear worked with Eminem on the Anger Management Tour in the early 2000s

As mentioned, the news of Lord Sear’s death comes less than a day after it was reported that Eminem’s grandma, Betty, also passed away this week. According to reports, Betty died at home in Missouri. She had reportedly been battling breast cancer.