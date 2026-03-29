The 3-3-3 Rule Isn’t Just for Your Dog, It Can Also Save You a Lot of Bad Dates

Dating has produced enough fake rules to fill a damn landfill, so hearing about yet another numeric formula for love can make any functioning adult roll their eyes. “Three dates, three weeks, three months” has a very “let’s circle back on our connection” quality to it. Still, the 3-3-3 rule has one thing going for it. It gives people a reason to slow down and ask whether they actually like the person in front of them, or whether they’re just high on attention, chemistry, and the fantasy of finally having a partner.

In a recent Psychology Today article, Bruce Y. Lee, M.D., M.B.A., explained the 3-3-3 rule as three checkpoints in early dating, not at all dissimilar to the 3-3-3 guidelines for adopting a rescue dog. The first comes after three dates, the second after three weeks, and the third after three months. The point is to pause at each stage and figure out if there’s a real fit, if the connection is getting stronger, and if it makes sense to keep going. Lee also makes clear that this is a framework, not some sacred romantic law handed down from a mountain. People move at different speeds, and dating doesn’t exactly have a one-size-fits-all game plan.

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The 3-3-3 Rule Is Your Dating Reality Check

The three-date checkpoint is basically your first reality check. By then, you’ve seen enough to catch a few repeats. Maybe they’re consistently thoughtful. Maybe they’re rude to servers every single time and think being “real” means being an a-hole. Lee writes that one or two dates can be misleading because someone could still be nervous, performing, or simply having an off night, but three encounters give you a better sense of what may actually be trending with both them and your own feelings.

At three weeks, the idea is that you’ve probably seen each other in more natural settings, not just in first-date mode. This is where doubts shouldn’t be dismissed. Lee says if concerns are coming up, this is the point to clarify them instead of brushing them aside. If you already know their stance on children, commitment, or the basic art of communicating like an adult makes you uncomfortable, yay, you’ve gathered useful information before wasting half a year.

By three months, the shine has had time to wear down enough for a more honest read. Lee argues this is when attraction chemicals have settled, and you should have better answers about compatibility, communication, core values, and conflict. He also notes that many exclusive relationships have defined themselves by then, so if you still have no clue what this is, that uncertainty may be telling you plenty.

The smart part of the 3-3-3 rule is that it doesn’t ask you to do some silly “test” to see if they like you. It asks you to check in before “going with the flow” drags you somewhere you never meant to go. That alone makes it more useful than most dating advice on the internet.