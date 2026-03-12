The Pussycat Dolls Just Announced a 2026 Reunion Tour

The Pussycat Dolls have just announced an expansive reunion tour for 2026, alongside a new single, “Club Song.”

The pop group, which is now a trio consisting of Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ashley Roberts, has reunited in honor of the 20th anniversary of their debut album, PCD.

Legal disputes and the Covid-19 pandemic quashed previous reunion plans going back to 2020, but the stars have aligned, it seems, and the group will be hitting the road for a 33-date North American tour this summer, as well as a string of European dates in the fall.

The PCD Forever Tour kicks off June 5 in Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena. The final U.S. date is Dallas, Texas, on August 1. Most major North American markets will get a stop, including Kansas City, Toronto, New York City, and Nashville.

The European leg of the tour, meanwhile, will see the Dolls visiting Copenhagen, Zurich, Prague, Liverpool, and many more.

L’il Kim and Mya will be in the support slot at select dates. View the full tour routing and lineup information, and listen to “Club Song,” below.

Pussycat Dolls PCD Forever tour 2026: How to Get tickets

An artist presale for The Pussycat Dolls PCD Forever 2026 tour dates begins Wednesday, March 18th at 10 AM local time. Sign up here by 11 PM Monday, March 16 for access. Check Ticketmaster for more presale info. General onsale will begin Friday, March 20 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Pussycat Dolls tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

For EU and UK dates, we recommend Viagogo for the best experience.

06/05 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena ^%

06/06 — West Hollywood, CA @ OUTLOUD Music Festival

06/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^%

06/10 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^%

06/12 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^%

06/13 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre ^%

06/15 — West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^%

06/18 — Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater ^%

06/19 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^%

06/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ North Stage at Summerfest Grounds ^%

06/23 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater ^%

06/25 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^%

06/27 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^%

06/28 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^%

06/30 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater ^%

07/01 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^%

07/03 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre ^%

07/06 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ^%

07/08 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview ^%

07/10 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater ^%

07/11 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^%

07/12 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^%

07/14 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^%

07/15 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^%

07/16 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^%

07/20 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^%

07/22 — Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater ^%

07/24 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^%

07/25 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^%

07/26 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^%

07/29 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^%

07/31 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman ^%

08/01 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^%

09/09 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^

09/10 — Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum ^

09/13 — Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal ^

09/14 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle ^

09/16 — Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar ^

09/18 — Antwerp, BE @ AFAS Dome ^

09/19 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena ^

09/21 — Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion ^

09/23 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^

09/26 — Dusseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome ^

09/27 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^

09/29 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena ^

09/30 — Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena ^

10/02 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Bank Arena ^

10/03 — Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena ^

10/05 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

10/07 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ^

10/09 — Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena ^

10/10 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live ^

10/13 — London, UK @ The O2 ^

^ = w/ Lil’ Kim

% = w/ Mya