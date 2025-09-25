Hades II Just Left Early Access—Here’s Everything in the 1.0 Update

The day we’ve all been waiting for is here. Hades II has finally been released in its 1.0 state on Steam and as a timed release on the Switch 2. It also comes with several additions and changes, including a pretty significant story bump.

So, let’s get into it.

I’m waiting to receive my physical Switch 2 copy. Why I’m choosing to torture myself, I don’t know. But I played about 20 minutes of the game in Early Access before deciding to wait for the full release. And Supergiant has packed out the 1.0 release of the game even more than the original.

Part of the full release is the game’s true ending (of course). If the first game is any indication, the narrative in this game is going to be incredible. What I’m most curious about is familiars and how they work with the game’s combat. Yes, I know I can buy the game, but I really want to hold out to have the actual cart.

• The True Ending: discover what awaits Princess Melinoë at the end of her journey

• Achievements: earn 50 different Achievements as you play through the game

• Familiar Forms: give your favorite Familiar a makeover with new unlockable visual styles

• New Keepsakes: several new Keepsakes are waiting to be discovered… but from whom?

Supergiant also made some changes to what causes damage in certain areas, and seeing those makes me wish I had run through it a few times before they were implemented. I love playing a game before any nerfs or buffs occur. Makes me feel like I accomplished something.

You can view the entirety of the 1.0 patch notes here, which is a comprehensive list of changes. Now kick Chronos’ a**.