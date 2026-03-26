The Reason Kevin James Says He ‘Can’t Even Picture’ a ‘King of Queens’ Reboot

Ever since The King of Queens ended its nine-season run on CBS in 2007, fans have clamored for the show’s cast to get back together. Kevin James and Leah Remini reunited for James’s later sitcom, Kevin Can Wait, but the series was canceled in 2018 after only two seasons. More recently, King of Queens co-creator Michael J. Weithorn revealed that he actually pitched a revival idea a few years back that never got picked up. “I put together the framework of a King of Queens reboot about five years ago,” Weithorn told Bleeding Cool in 2025.

Weithorn explained that the show would’ve picked up with Doug and Carrie’s two children being teenagers (in the series finale, they adopt a baby from China while Carrie’s pregnant with another). “Their natural daughter, and this would have been a fun thing to cast, is basically it was like a 13-year-old girl version of Jerry Stiller’s character, Arthur Spooner,” he continued, “the same kind of temper, anger, and pissed off all the time. He basically is sort of reincarnated through this granddaughter character.” In the end, Sony wasn’t interested in the proposal.

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But that hasn’t stopped people from asking the different cast members about reuniting. In fact, within the past year alone, both James and Remini have shared their thoughts on the subject, and they’re in agreement that there’s one major issue standing in the way of a reboot. “Of course I would consider it,” Remini said during a June 2025 interview with Us Weekly. “It would be hard to do a show like that without Jerry Stiller. They’d have to think of something to represent him.”

The following month, James shared similar sentiments while speaking with Collider, telling them, “To go back and to redo it, I just don’t think [it would work], because we don’t have Jerry.” While he acknowledged that Stiller’s character could be incorporated into a potential revival in other ways, James concluded by saying, “I would never say no, but, uh, it feels hard because…for me, he was such a part of it, man. He was the glue in that thing, and, um, I don’t know. I just can’t even picture it…I don’t know. It’s just a weird way to do it. Just, why? Why would you do that if you don’t have him?”