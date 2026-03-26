Game Pass Subscribers Can Shop the Xbox Spring Sale Preview Now

The Xbox Spring Sale preview is available now for Game Pass subscribers and the general public should gain access to the deals sometime within the next week or so. The full list includes some amazing discounts on a lot of great titles.

Best Deals in the Xbox Spring Sale Preview

The Spring Sale Preview is available for Game Pass subscribers and shoppers can find the full list of discounts by navigating to Deals section of the storefront on their Xbox console. There’s a long list of games included and it’s very likely that more will be added when the Xbox Spring Sale preview window ends and the deals open to everyone.

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Here are a few of the highlights worth considering during the Xbox Spring Sale preview:

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows (Premium Edition) – $60.49 (45% off)

Battlefield 6 – $41.99 (40% off)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC – $19.49 (25% off)

Elden Ring Nightreign – $29.99 (25% off)

Gears of War: Reloaded – $19.99 (50% off)

Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition – $11.99 (80% off)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – $8.99 (85% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $14.99 (75% off)

RoboCop: Rogue City – Collection – $29.99 (40% off)

Split Fiction – $34.99 (30% off)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Deluxe Bundle – $19.99 (60% off)

The inclusion of newer titles like Battlefield 6 and Gears of War: Reloaded make this list pretty tempting for gamers who have been holding out on those titles.

Additionally, there are some great older games or DLCs available at a deep enough discount to make them hard to pass up. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was overlooked by a lot of gamers when it released and it is well-worth the $8.99 price tag for fans of the Marvel universe and those characters. There are a few other titles that most gamers have likely already played, like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Hogwarts Legacy, but gamers who missed them should seriously consider those options.

Keep in mind that more games will likely be added to the list when the preview window closes. An official start date for the full sale hasn’t been shared yet, but it’s likely going to be around April 1, 2026.

PlayStation console owners who are looking for a good deal can luckily explore Sony’s own PlayStation Store Spring Sale, as well.

The Xbox Spring Summer Sale Preview is available now for Game Pass subscribers. The official Xbox Spring Sale will likely kick off next week.