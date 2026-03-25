All The Best Deals In The PlayStation Store Spring Sale

Spring is officially here and the PlayStation Store is celebrating with a huge sale that includes up to 75% off on a vast range of games.

PlayStation Store Spring Sale Start and End times

The sale officially kicked off at the start of March 25, 2026 and shoppers will have until Wednesday, April 22 at 11:59 PM PDT to enjoy all the deals.

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There’s a ton to explore in this huge sale, so gamers may want to take a look early and start narrowing down their list while they still have a few weeks to make a decision.

PlayStation Store Spring Sale – All The Best Games and Deals

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The list of discounted games includes hundreds of titles, so there is bound to be something for everyone included in the sale. Rather than list every deal available, we’ve compiled some of the most exciting titles included in the spring sale.

Here are the highlights:

Dispatch – $23.99 (20% off)

Astro Bot – $39.59 (34% off)

ARC Raiders – $31.99 (20% off)

Split Fiction – $34.99 (30% off)

Forza Horizon 5 – $35.99 (40% off)

Avowed – $37.49 (25% off)

It Takes Two – $7.99 (80% off)

Baldur’s Gate 3 – $52.49 (25% off)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – $19.49 (35% off)

Elden Ring – $38.99 (35% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $14.99 (75% off)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – $39.99 (20% off)

Gears of War: Reloaded – $19.99 (50% off)

Resident Evil 3 – $9.99 (75% off)

Subnautica – $9.89 (67% off)

The Last of Us Part II Remastered – $29.99 (40% off)

Diablo IV – $29.99 (40% off)

Silent Hill f – $34.99 (50% off)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – $29.99 (40% off)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered – $39.99 (20% off)

Star Wars Outlaws – $20.99 (70% off)

There’s a lot to be excited about in the sale, especially for PlayStation owners who might be catching up on games that were previously Xbox and PC exclusives. The inclusion of Gears of War: Reloaded and Avowed offer a decent discounted chance to dive into those experiences now that they are available within the PlayStation ecosystem. Additionally, there are some other big hits, like The Last of Us Part II Remastered and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, that may finally be ready to move from the wishlist to the library thanks to 40% discounts off the original launch prices.

Those are some of the biggest highlights and best deals in the sale, but it’s really just the tip of the iceberg. Players should visit the PlayStation Store and check out the full list for themselves to see what other deals might appeal to them.

Shoppers can enjoy the PlayStation Store Spring Sale from now through April 22.