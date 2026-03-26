A ‘Brain Dead’ Woman Woke Up After Her Ambulance ‘Violently’ Hit a Pothole

In Uttar Pradesh, India, a woman who had been sent home with no real hope of survival reportedly began breathing normally again after the ambulance carrying her struck a large pothole. That woman, 50-year-old Vineeta Shukla, is now back home and speaking with her family, which is a far cry from the nearly brain-dead state she was previously in.

According to The Times of India, Shukla collapsed at home on February 22 while doing housework and was taken first to a local hospital, then to a larger facility in Bareilly. There, doctors reportedly found absent brainstem reflexes and gave her a Glasgow Coma Scale score of 3, which is about as bad as the scale gets.

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Her husband, Kuldeep Kumar Shukla, told the outlet, “I had asked my family to prepare for her last rites. She was not breathing; there was only a sinking heartbeat.” On February 24, while she was being driven home, the ambulance hit a pothole near Hafizganj. He said, “My wife started breathing normally again.” Funeral plans were immediately stopped.

A Woman Declared ‘Brain Dead’ Woke Up After an Ambulance Hit a Pothole

The pothole made this story memorable, and it also made it easier to oversell. Doctors have been careful not to do that. According to People, neurologist Dr. Sudhir Kumar said that if a patient later starts breathing again or shows neurological recovery, “it means they were never brain dead to begin with.” That brings the original diagnosis under scrutiny and leaves the pothole looking more like timing than cause.

There’s one theory that gives the road jolt at least a sliver of credibility. Neurologist Dr. J.S. Deol suggested that pressure near the brain stem could have interfered with breathing, and that the violent movement could, in theory, have relieved some of that pressure. That’s still speculation.

Nobody needs to start crediting bad roads with miracle work. It does underline how uncertain a critical diagnosis can look from the outside, and how one split second can change the story a family thought they were already living.