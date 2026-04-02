4 Grunge Classics That Just Hit Better When Wearing a Band Tee and an Oversized Flannel

The ’90s grunge era was a hotbed of angst, baggy jeans, distorted rock ‘n’ roll, band tees, and flannel. So much flannel.

Grunge music was central to the scene, but the aesthetics were crucial as well. You need that Screaming Trees t-shirt under a big, oversized flannel to look the part. Even today, the vibe will nurture something long-buried inside you, and a few classic tunes will help pull it out. Allow me to help you unlock some memories…

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“Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden

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From the moment that guitar melody drips in, you know exactly what you’re in for.

Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” is such an elite grunge song in terms of official singles that became hits. Like, do they have better songs? Absolutely. But it also runs circles around the majority of music that was making their peers popular.

Chris Cornell’s voice is in such incredible form here, and that iconic, slowed-down, doom-ified chorus is so magnificently Sabbath-esque. This one pairs well with black-and-gray flannel.

“Even Flow” by Pearl Jam

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I’m going to say this, and it’s one of those things that if you get it, you just get it, and I can’t explain why it makes sense… Pearl Jam are flannel-est of all the grunge bands.

Right now, you’re thinking about it, and your brain is realizing that this, somehow, is completely accurate.

So if this is the reality, what is the flanneliest of all the Pearl Jam songs? Well, I will argue that it has to be “Even Flow”. It’s got that confident, confrontational attitude; It has great riffs and a killer rhythm; and it has a familiarity that takes you right back to Seattle in the early ’90s, where—and don’t Google this or anything—you were required by law to be wearing flannel at all times.

“Them Bones” by Alice in Chains

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Alice in Chains have always been my personal favorite grunge band, and it’s fair to say that’s because they leaned a little heavier than the others. (I’m nothing if not a metalhead at heart.)

While they have some of the grungiest grunge songs in the grunge ecosphere, “Them Bones” really stands out as one of the best. The riffs are just fuzzy and really drive the song, not to mention Jerry Cantrell’s sick solo near the end.

Layne Staley’s vocals were always top-notch, but here he and Cantrell showcase some of the best heavy rock harmonizing anywhere west of the Mississippi. Not only does this one feel better in flannel, but together they will make you feel like a damn superhero. Grungeman.

“Lithium” by Nirvana

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When we talk about the most iconic, or quintessential grunge songs, there’s a pretty standard lineup of usual suspects. Most people are going to cite anything by Nirvana, but mostly “Smells Like Teen Spirit“. (You’d probably also get “Jeremy” by Pearl Jam, “Man in the Box” by Alice in Chains, etc.)

But when a song like “Lithium” comes on, it’s more than nostalgia. It’s a part of you, and it transports your mind to that era. The hair, the flannel, the smoky venues…

Kurt Cobain’s voice is so sincere throughout the track, and his loud, growling “Yeahs” are the perfect sing-along. Musically, it’s so brilliantly uncomplicated. Krist Novoselic’s bassline and Dave Grohl’s drumming really ground the track, while Cobain cranks out some satisfyingly distorted garage-rock with his guitar. I give this one 4 Flannels and a 1 pair of Dr. Martens.