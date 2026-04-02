3 No Skip Alt-Rock Albums Turning 30 in 2026

We’ve discussed ’90s rock no skip albums before, but what about albums with landmark anniversaries this year? These three albums are not only perfect from top to bottom, but they’re also turning 30 in 2026. Just when you thought it was safe to listen to music, we show up to remind you of the inevitable progression of time.

‘Murder Ballads’ by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

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Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds released their ninth album, Murder Ballads, in February 1996. There are obviously some standout tracks here, like “Henry Lee” with PJ Harvey (accompanied by a visually stark yet emotionally saturated music video) and “Where the Wild Roses Grow” with Kylie Minogue. But as a whole, Murder Ballads is one of Cave’s most thematically stunning works. Even with the explosive jangle of “The Curse of Millhaven,” which, at first listen, might seem out of place among the richly-woven tapestry of despair and death that precedes it. But that’s all part of its sinister charm, off-kilter with Cave’s cleverly serious turns of phrase that earn Murder Ballads its title as a no-skip album.

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‘New Adventures in Hi-Fi’ by R.E.M.

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R.E.M.’s 10th album, New Adventures in Hi-Fi, was released in September 1996, and it quickly garnered praise from critics and fans. Even the band considered this album their creative peak, and despite a sharp decline in the 2000s, New Adventures in Hi-Fi remains a beloved no-skip album. It has a distinctly lighter, jangle-rock sound, leaning toward folk-rock. Recorded during and after their tour for Monster, the blend of styles from across previous albums creates a delightful melting pot. New Adventures in Hi-Fi seems to almost soften the edges of their past, following drummer Bill Berry’s near-fatal aneurysm in 1995. When the band returned to the studio after Berry recovered, their relationship felt much more significant. As a no-skips album, R.E.M.’s 1996 offering remains a masterpiece.

‘Butter’ by Butter 08

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Butter by Butter 08 is a bit of a departure from the strict alt-rock label, as it dabbles in several conflicting styles on top of that. It might also be more of a personal no-skip album than a universally recognized masterpiece. Actually, it was a bit disliked at the time, when it dropped in September 1996, released on the Beastie Boys’ Grand Royal label. And that’s maybe the one detail that says all you need to know about Butter. Still, even with its often incomprehensible lyrics performed in contrasting vocals from Miho Hatori and Yuka Honda, or its krautrock, experimental, sorta-hardcore influences, Butter remains a crucial no-skip album in my heart.