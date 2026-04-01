No Skips: 3 Perfect Rock Albums From the 1990s

While genuine no skip albums feel few and far between these days, the ’90s rock scene was saturated with them. Was it simply the analog era of deliberately crafted track lists that made the notion of no skips plentiful? Or is it the modern obsession with viral singles attempting to obliterate the art of album curation? The true reason is anyone’s guess. But the following albums are just three examples of the copious no-skip albums that emerged from the ’90s rock scene.

‘Superunknown’ by Soundgarden

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Soundgarden’s fourth album, Superunknown, was released in March 1994 with some of the most iconic songs ever to grace the grunge scene. It’s hard to beat a trifecta like “Fell On Black Days,” “Black Hole Sun,” and “Spoonman.” But really, Superunknown is great from top to bottom. Even the unusually short “Kickstand” has its place, sitting snug near the end of the album. Notoriously, frustrations plagued the recording process of this album. Producer Michael Beinhorn consistently pushed the band to go beyond their limits. The result, however, is still one of Soundgarden’s most beloved releases.

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‘Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain’ by Pavement

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Historically, the word “accessible” doesn’t usually appear in descriptions of Pavement. They debuted with a rough-around-the-edges lo-fi sound that, for real diehards, sat at the pinnacle of 90s indie rock. But when Pavement’s second album, Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain, came out in February 1994, they were suddenly accessible by most mainstream standards. Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain introduced a more musically stable-sounding Pavement, although they did retain their quirks of lyrical incomprehensibility. The quadruple whammy of “Cut Your Hair” and “Newark Wilder,” followed closely by “Range Life” and “Heaven Is a Truck,” elevates this album to beloved status. Toe to tip, though, it’s a no skip for how Pavement evolved into a full, solidly built sound.

‘To Bring You My Love’ by PJ Harvey

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To Bring You My Love was released in February 1995 as PJ Harvey’s fully solo debut after The PJ Harvey Trio disbanded. If you’ll allow a bit of sentiment, this album is more of a spiritual experience than a collection of songs. Harvey has an almost preternatural talent for consistently writing no skip albums, but To Bring You My Love has always stood out for its ability to force listeners into sitting with their discomfort. These moments of unhinged desperation are dragged out endlessly by Harvey’s ragged-edged vocals. She often leaves an audience squirming in their seats. And always with a pervasive feeling as if we just heard something we weren’t meant to.