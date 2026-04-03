Daily Horoscope: April 3, 2026

There’s a point where excitement, emotion, and instinct all start talking at once, and that’s where today lives. With Mercury linking up with Jupiter, conversations can open doors or blow things out of proportion, depending on how present we stay. Add in Venus clashing with Pluto, and suddenly attachment, pride, and power dynamics get a little more obvious than anyone planned. It’s not dramatic, stargazer, it’s revealing. People are showing you who they are through reactions, timing, and how they handle being challenged. Pay attention to what feels good versus what feels like work. That difference says a lot more than any explanation you’re being given.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You might wake up ready to go after something, only to realize halfway through that you’re not even that into it anymore. Mars in Pisces can blur your usual certainty and make your motives harder to pin down. Sit with that for a second, Aries. Changing your mind doesn’t make you flaky. It might mean you’re finally listening to yourself instead of the adrenaline.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Wanting reassurance and wanting control can look embarrassingly similar today. With the Moon opposing Venus and Venus squaring Pluto, a small disappointment could bruise your pride more than expected. Slow the spiral, Taurus. You don’t need to test someone, punish with distance, or spend money like it’ll settle the mood. Comfort works better when it’s not being used as armor today.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You say something offhand and suddenly it lands like it meant everything. That Mercury trine Jupiter can turn a passing thought into a full-blown realization or opportunity if you let it. Don’t downplay it, Gemini. Follow the thread, even if it feels a little random at first. There’s something bigger hiding inside what you almost brushed off today.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The mood changes today, from keeping things pleasant to suddenly caring a lot more than you planned to admit. As the Moon moves into Scorpio, trust, attachment, and emotional power all get harder to ignore. Don’t panic when it gets intense, Cancer. You’re allowed to want honesty, even if it complicates things or makes someone else uncomfortable along the way.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

It’s very easy to say yes right now, yes to plans, yes to attention, yes to something that sounds bigger and better in the moment. With the Sun nearing a square to Jupiter, everything can feel worth it at first glance. Pause before you commit, Leo. Excitement isn’t always a guarantee. Some offers look great until you’re the one responsible for following through.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You might surprise yourself with what comes out of your mouth today, and not in a bad way. That Mercury trine Jupiter can loosen your usual filter just enough to say the thing you’ve been editing for days. Let it happen, Virgo. You don’t need to perfect every sentence for it to land. Sometimes honesty hits better when it’s a little unpolished.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Someone could hit a nerve today without even trying, and suddenly you’re caring way more than you planned to show. That tension around Venus can make everything feel personal, especially when effort doesn’t match expectation. Don’t pretend you’re fine if you’re not, Libra. You don’t have to start a whole situation, but you also don’t need to smile through something that actually bothered you.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Power struggles can start in very small places today, a tone, a pause, a look that says a little too much. With both the Moon and Venus squaring Pluto, control issues get exposed quickly, especially in close relationships. Be careful where you put your energy, Scorpio. Winning the interaction might feel good for five seconds. Keeping your self-respect intact will age a lot better.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve got the gift of saying something encouraging, hilarious, and wildly overcommitted in the same breath, and today that talent is fully active. Mercury trine Jupiter makes your ideas hit big, but that growing tension with the Sun can also tempt you to promise from pure enthusiasm. Pump the brakes, Sagittarius. A great idea still needs a version of you who wants to deal with it tomorrow.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You can spend a lot of time preparing for conversations, outcomes, and possible disappointments that never even happen. Saturn in Aries is calling that out today. There’s a difference between being responsible and being emotionally pre-defensive. Ease up, Capricorn. You don’t need to walk into every situation like it’s already gone sideways. Some things really are simpler than your stress wants them to be.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You can clock everyone else’s behavior from a mile away, but your own reactions might be a little harder to explain today. Uranus in Taurus keeps pulling you back into your body, your habits, your actual feelings, not just your opinions about them. Stay there for a minute, Aquarius. You don’t need to intellectualize something that’s already obvious once you feel it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Sometimes the first version of a story is the one that lets you sleep at night, not the one that tells the truth. Neptune in Aries can make you fiercely loyal to your own interpretation, especially once feelings get involved. Be honest with yourself, Pisces. If you keep needing to explain away the same red flag, that may be the answer right there.

Pisces monthly horoscope