Scorpio, April 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

You don’t do anything halfway, which is part of the allure and part of the problem. When something matters, it consumes you. When something feels off, you clock it before anyone else even realizes there’s a shift in the room. This month leans all the way into that instinct. With Pluto, your ruling force, getting activated again and again through trines, squares, conjunctions, and a few moments that feel like emotional X-rays, there’s no skating on the surface. Scorpio, April wants the real story. Not the version you tell other people. Not the version you tell yourself when you’re trying to keep the peace. The one underneath that explains why you react the way you do, why certain people get access to you, and why others never quite make it past the front door.

The 1st opens with the Moon trine Pluto, and there’s a sense right away that your instincts are dialed in. This is your natural terrain. Reading energy, noticing what’s unsaid, picking up on the emotional current under the conversation. You may feel more grounded in your perceptions, less likely to second-guess what you’re picking up. That’s a gift. Just remember that perception is a starting point, not a full verdict. You don’t need to build a whole case file every time you notice something interesting about someone’s tone.

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Then the 3rd arrives, and things tighten. The Moon squares Pluto, followed closely by Venus squaring Pluto, and this is where intensity moves from observational into personal. Relationships can feel charged. Attraction can get complicated. Power dynamics that were easy to ignore suddenly feel impossible to overlook. You may notice where control shows up, either in your own behavior or in someone else’s. You may feel the urge to test someone, to push, to see how far you can go before they break or before you do. That urge tells you something important, but it doesn’t need to run the show. Not every truth needs to be uncovered through pressure. Sometimes the cleaner move is to step back and watch what reveals itself without interference.

The 6th offers a brief reset with the Moon in sextile to Pluto. This is a good moment to recalibrate after the emotional spike from earlier in the month. You don’t need to stay in that heightened state to prove anything to yourself. Power also lives in knowing when to ease off. Let yourself settle. Let things breathe. You may find that what felt urgent a few days ago has already started to shift without you forcing it.

By the 11th, the Moon conjunct Pluto brings another wave, but this one feels more internal. This can be a heavy day emotionally, or at least a deeply reflective one. Old memories, old attachments, old versions of yourself can come up for review. This isn’t punishment. It’s maintenance. You’ve grown. You’ve changed. Not everything from your past needs to stay active in your present. If something resurfaces here, it’s worth asking whether it still belongs in your current life or if you’ve been carrying it out of habit.

The 15th keeps the energy moving with a Moon in sextile to Pluto, which helps you process without getting overwhelmed. There’s something smoother about this transit. You may find it easier to talk about something that would’ve felt too intense earlier in the month. Or maybe you just feel a little more steady in your own skin. Either way, take advantage of it. Not every emotional breakthrough has to arrive through chaos. Some of them arrive through patience.

Then the 16th brings one of the stronger, more constructive transits of the month with Mars in sextile to Pluto. This is where your power feels usable. Not overwhelming, not reactive, not tied up in emotional knots. Just there, ready to be directed. If you’ve been wanting to make a move, have a conversation, set a boundary, or take action on something that matters to you, this is your moment. Mars gives you the drive. Pluto gives you the depth. Together, they can help you act with intention instead of impulse. You don’t have to bulldoze your way through something to prove you’re serious. Precision will get you further.

The 17th may bring some friction again with the Moon squaring Pluto. This can feel like a test of everything you’ve been working through so far. Are you reacting from the same place you always do, or are you responding differently this time? That distinction matters. Growth isn’t always dramatic. Sometimes it’s choosing not to send the text. Sometimes it’s recognizing the pattern before you step into it. Sometimes it’s letting someone reveal themselves without trying to control the outcome.

The 18th brings Mercury in a sextile to Pluto, and this is a great transit for conversations that actually matter. Surface-level small talk may feel unbearable under this influence, but anything real has a chance to go somewhere meaningful. You may find yourself asking better questions, or finally hearing what someone has been trying to tell you. You may also find that your own voice carries more weight right now. When you speak, people listen. Use that wisely. You don’t need to reveal everything to be understood. You just need to say what’s true.

The 19th softens things with a Moon trine Pluto, and this feels like a moment of alignment. Your emotions and your instincts are working together again. You may feel more at ease with yourself, more comfortable with the intensity that comes so naturally to you. This is a good day to reconnect with what makes you feel grounded. Not distracted, not numbed out, grounded.

Then the 24th brings a Moon opposition to Pluto, and this can feel like looking in a mirror you didn’t ask for. Other people may reflect something back to you that you weren’t expecting. Or you may see your own behavior more clearly than usual. This can bring tension, but it can also bring insight. You don’t have to defend yourself against every uncomfortable realization. Some of them are useful.

The 25th follows with the Sun squaring Pluto, and this is one of the more intense points of the month. Power struggles can come up here, especially in areas where you feel challenged or exposed. You may feel like you need to prove something, or like someone is trying to take something from you. Pause before reacting. Not every challenge is an attack. Not every moment of discomfort is a threat. Sometimes it’s just life asking you to stand in your power without turning it into a battle.

By the 28th, things start to come together in a more constructive way. Venus trines Pluto, followed by a Moon trine Pluto, and this feels like the version of intensity that actually supports you. There’s depth here, but it’s not overwhelming. There’s connection here, but it feels real. This is where you can experience closeness, trust, and attraction without the underlying tension that showed up earlier in the month. It’s a reminder that not all intensity needs to hurt to be meaningful.

This month asks a lot of you, but not in a way that’s meant to break you down. It’s asking you to refine how you use your energy. You don’t need to prove your strength by enduring everything. You don’t need to control every situation to feel secure. And you definitely don’t need to test people to figure out where you stand.

Your power has always been there. April just wants you to use it with a little more intention.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Scorpio! See you next month.