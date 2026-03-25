Miley Cyrus to Release Single From ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary Special: ‘A Gift From Me To Younger You’

Hannah Montana debuted on Disney Channel on March 24, 2006, cementing Miley Cyrus in the mid-2000s pop-culture zeitgeist. While the television landscape looks very different today, the series still holds a special place in the hearts of fans everywhere.

Now, 20 years to the day, Hannah Montana is back on television. The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special aired on March 24, 2026, filmed in front of a live audience, and revisited iconic set pieces and moments from the show. Cyrus reconnected with Selena Gomez, who played Mikayla Skeech in two episodes of the second season. Disney Channel has given way to Disney+, but the multi-generational love for the series remains.

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Cyrus is showing gratitude for that love by releasing a new single from the special. In an Instagram post on March 25, she announced that “Younger You,” which played at the end of the event, will officially be released as a single on March 27.

Miley Cyrus Shows Love and Gratitude for Diehard ‘Hannah Montana’ Fans with New Single

“Celebrating Hannah Montana isn’t just honoring a show, it’s a full-circle moment for me,” Miley Cyrus wrote in her Instagram announcement. “HM was the beginning of the life I know now.”

Hannah Montana was the jumping-off point not only for Cyrus, but for a lot of her cohorts on Disney Channel and beyond. Selena Gomez went on to star in Wizards of Waverly Place in 2007, while Taylor Swift had a small role in Hannah Montana: The Movie in 2009. Cyrus even revealed that Swift penned the song “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home” for the film. But crucially, the show created a dedicated fanbase for Cyrus.

“The bond my fans and I share is as rare and beautiful as this whole journey has been,” she continued. “I adore you all and love you deeply. This anniversary special is a gift from me to younger you, my way of saying thank you for your loyalty and for growing with me every step of the way.”

“Younger You” will undoubtedly see a lot of streaming action once it officially drops. But the 20th anniversary has also brought more attention to music originally from the series. The first song Hannah Montana performed on the show, “This is the Life,” saw a 747% increase in streams on Spotify alone. Meanwhile, “Best of Both Worlds,” which serves as the show’s theme song, saw a 607% boost in streams.